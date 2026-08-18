How to differentiate between monsoon sinusitis and seasonal cold? ENT expert Dr Shilpi Budhiraja explains
While their symptoms are similar, sinusitis and seasonal cold have different causative agents and treatment, shares Dr Shilpi Budhiraja.
Sinus troubles are a common occurrence during the monsoon season. However, for the untrained individual, it is difficult to ascertain whether it is the result of monsoon sinusitis or seasonal cold.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, ENT expert Dr Shilpi Budhiraja, explained the differences between the two conditions and shared what triggers the monsoon sinusitis and when to seek the help of medical professionals.
Key differences between monsoon sinusitis and seasonal cold
Monsoon sinusitis: Dr Budhiraja described the condition as a prolonged inflammation of the paranasal sinus lining caused by trapped mucus, bacterial secondary infections, or allergic reactions. It typically lasts longer than 10 to 14 days, presenting with symptoms such as thick yellowish-green discharge, facial pain or pressure (around eyes, forehead, cheeks), post-nasal drip, reduced sense of smell, and persistent fatigue.
Seasonal cold: According to Dr Budhiraja, seasonal cold is a self-limiting viral upper respiratory infection, caused primarily by the rhinovirus. Symptoms of the condition include watery nasal discharge, mild sore throat, sneezing, and low-grade fever, which peaks within 3 days and resolves naturally in seven to 10 days.
What triggers monsoon sinusitis?
“In the monsoon season, persistent indoor relative humidity above 70 percent creates an ideal environment for allergen surges,” noted the ENT specialist.
Primary allergens include indoor airborne mold spores (Aspergillus, Alternaria, Cladosporium) and house dust mites, which proliferate rapidly in damp air, carpets, and air-conditioning units.
”Inhaling airborne mold spores triggers allergic fungal rhinosinusitis (AFRS) in sensitive individuals, characterised by chronic congestion, rubbery nasal secretions, and nasal polyps,” shared Dr Budhiraja.
The conditions can also lead to fungal ear infections (otomycosis). “Trapped moisture in the external ear canal, combined with warmth, creates an ideal culture for Candida and Aspergillus. This leads to intense ear itching, severe ear canal pain, a feeling of fullness, and grayish-white or blackish ear discharge,” stated the physician.
Red flags to watch out for
As per Dr Budhiraja, one should seek urgent ENT evaluation if they experience:
- Periorbital (eye) swelling, double vision, or visual changes
- Severe, non-responsive unilateral headache or stiff neck
- High fever or neurological symptoms (confusion, extreme lethargy)
- Severe ear pain accompanied by facial weakness or bloody ear discharge
Prevention and management of monsoon sinusitis
- Keep passages dry and clean: Use saline nasal irrigations twice daily to clear trapped fungal spores and excess mucus.
- Ear hygiene: Never insert cotton swabs into ears after bath or rain exposure; keep ear canals dry using a towel, outer wipe, or low-heat hair dryer at a distance.
- Humidity control: Use dehumidifiers or air conditioners in dry mode to maintain indoor humidity below 50 percent.
- Targeted medical therapy: Avoid self-prescribed antibiotics. Consult an ENT specialist for appropriate prescription antihistamines, topical corticosteroid sprays, or specialised anti-fungal ear drops.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Shilpi Budhiraja is an ENT and head and neck specialist with over 14 years of clinical experience. She is a senior consultant at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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