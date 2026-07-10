Is it monsoon cold or allergic rhinitis? Immunologist Dr Sayan Mukherjee shares how to tell the difference

The monsoon season brings a whole set of health problems like infections, digestive issues, nasal congestion and, most prominently, the common cold. The damp and humid weather also creates favourable conditions for allergens such as dust mites and mould to thrive. However, since colds and allergies can cause similar symptoms, it may be difficult to tell them apart.



ALSO READ: Surgeon warns heart patients to avoid drinking iced cold water: ‘Puts stress on the cardiovascular system…’ Know how you can tell an allergic reaction apart from a cold this monsoon. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Sayan Mukherjee, consultant- clinical immunology, rheumatology at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Narayana Health, Kolkata, shared that people often confuse allergic rhinitis with the common cold because the two conditions have several overlapping symptoms.

What are the common signs that overlap? The doctor described the signs: “The two conditions share enough symptoms- sneezing, a runny nose, congestion- that mixing them up is genuinely easy to do. But there are clear signs that separate one from the other, and knowing them can save weeks of the wrong treatment.”

The doctor also observed in his practice that every monsoon, many people assume they have caught a common cold and continue taking paracetamol, inhaling steam and drinking plenty of ginger tea. However, he clarified that when the symptoms do not improve even after a week or two, the problem may actually be allergic rhinitis rather than a cold.

The immunologist answered all the important questions that can help you differentiate between allergic rhinitis and a cold.

How do cold and allergies begin? The way the symptoms start can provide the first clue. With a cold, you will observe that it develops more slowly; allergic symptoms appear suddenly after exposure to a trigger.

“A cold builds up gradually, usually a scratchy throat first, then congestion, then everything else over a day or two, following exposure to someone who was already sick. An allergy tends to hit all at once. Step into a damp, mouldy room or a dusty space, and the sneezing can start within minutes.”

It means that a cold usually begins with a scratchy throat, then it progresses towards a congested nose, and then soon becomes a viral cold. But an allergy is more sudden than progressive.