Surgeon warns heart patients to avoid drinking iced cold water: ‘Puts stress on the cardiovascular system…’

Many people have the habit of opening the fridge after a long, sweltering day and chugging ice-cold water to cool down and relax. However, those with certain health conditions, such as heart issues, need to exercise caution. It causes a chain effect in the body that triggers risky conditions, making the heart overwork, which in turn is hazardous for people with pre-existing heart conditions. Heart patients need to exercise extra caution regarding ice-cold water. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand why you need to stop this habit, particularly if you have a history of heart issues, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, Chief CVTS surgeon, Cardiovascular and Thoracic, MICS, Trauma and Transplant surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai. He warned that this habit is far from harmless than you would think. It influences the blood vessels and subsequently causes the blood pressure to rise, and puts more stress on the heart.

Anyway, even if you drink ice-cold water, the doctor warned that one is at risk of cough, cold and throat infections, irrespective of season. For heart patients, it puts sudden stress on the heart, making it absolutely crucial for them to avoid ice-water.

Why is drinking ice-cold water harmful for adults with heart conditions?

So what exactly goes wrong when you drink cold water as a heart patient? The doctor elaborated, “When heart patients drink cold water, it causes the blood vessels to constrict, and there can be vasoconstriction.”

Now that the vessels tighten up, your heart needs to put in more effort to pump. This stress is unhealthy. Dr Pal further added, “This narrowing of blood vessels can temporarily raise blood pressure and make the heart work harder to pump blood, which is risky for people with existing cardiac issues or hypertension.”

When this habit continues daily, then the strain on the heart can accumulate over time and lead to concerning cardiovascular complications.

The cardiologist cautioned that a particular nerve, which influences the heart rate, is affected. “Cold water can trigger the vagus nerve, which controls heart rate. Sudden stimulation of this nerve by extremely cold fluids may induce changes in heart rhythm, dizziness, or even fainting in some people,” he said, describing the chain reaction.

What to do?

How can heart patients stay hydrated? The doctor recommended drinking water only at room temperature and avoiding chilled water. He also suggested other beverages like green tea or lemon, which aid in better circulation. Overall, one should drink 2-3 litres of water daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.