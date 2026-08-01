When was the last time you changed your pillow? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains its importance

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Everyone has their favourite pillow, and it is not something one readily wishes to change. However, it might actually be beneficial to do so at regular intervals, according to Dr Kunal Sood. Taking to Instagram on July 31, he explained why that is the case and how often one should consider the change.

Importance of changing the pillow at regular intervals Dr Sood pointed out that the pillow one sleeps on does a lot more than simply protecting the head.

“It slowly collects everything you leave behind while you're sleeping,” he stated. “Over time, pillows can accumulate sweat, body oil, dead skin cells, and dust mites.”

The dust mites feed on dead skin cells left on the pillow, and their waste is a common indoor allergen that can trigger allergy symptoms in some people. Dr Sood shared that the most noticeable effect of this is waking up congested or sneezing in the morning.

It is not just the dust and germs collecting on the surface of the pillow that are the problem; the shape of the pillow itself becomes an issue as well.

As Dr Sood stated, “Pillows also lose their shape over time. As they flatten, they provide less support for your head and neck, which may contribute to neck stiffness or poor sleep for some people.”

How often should one change their pillow? When it comes to the first issue, using a pillow cover and washing it regularly solves some of the problems. In the words of Dr Sood, “Washing your pillowcase every week and your pillow every few months can help reduce buildup.”

However, when it comes to the shape of the pillow getting altered with use over time, there is no other option but to change it.

According to the physician, “Most pillows should be replaced every one to two years, depending on the material and how well they hold their shape.”

“A clean, supportive pillow isn't just about comfort. It can also help create a healthier sleep environment,” he highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.