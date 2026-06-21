Confused about which pillow to rest your head on? Doctors suggest 5 main types and shapes to choose from

The final task of the day is going to bed. You change into comfy clothes, set the AC to your favourite temperature, and slide under the cosy covers. As soon as your head hits the pillow, you should feel a sense of comfort. If you don’t, your pillow might not fit your sleep needs. To rest your head properly, your pillow should fill the gap between your mattress and your neck, helping keep your spine in a straight line. Your head, neck, and back should align without being pushed forward or tilted back. How you place your pillow depends on how you sleep. Confused about the different shapes of pillows? Doctors recommend 5 types and shapes to choose from (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Which type of pillow is best for sleeping? Here are 5 types of pillows and what they do. Each one is designed to help you find your perfect comfort so you can enjoy a better night’s sleep. "Fatigue isn’t the best choice for a pillow. Several other options compete for this title," Spine surgeon Dr Girish L. Bhalerao tells Health Shots. 1. Memory foam pillows These pillows are made from soft polyurethane material that shapes to your head and neck. They support the natural curve of your spine, which helps relieve pressure on your muscles. This alignment can also keep your airways clear while you sleep. “The synthetic material prevents microbes from growing and is easy to clean and sanitize,” says Dr Bhalerao. How to choose: When choosing pillows, prioritise the material and support. Opt for soft polyurethane pillows that conform to your head and neck to maintain proper spinal alignment, relieve muscle pressure, and keep airways open. Select pillows that resist germs and are easy to clean to maintain hygiene and extend their lifespan.

2. Water pillows This pillow is great for anyone with chronic neck or back pain. The water in the bottom layer provides constant support for your head and neck, no matter how you sleep. You can adjust the pillow’s height by changing the amount of water inside, making it highly customizable. “The water helps improve blood circulation and relaxes muscles,” Dr Bhalerao says. How to choose: Consider your specific needs, especially if you have neck or back pain. Look for adjustable-height features, such as a water-filled layer, to support your sleeping position. Ensure the pillow promotes blood circulation and muscle relaxation for better comfort and sleep quality.

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3. Microbead pillows These pads are filled with small polystyrene capsules. They offer great support by adjusting to fit the sleeper’s head and neck. “These pillows are great for your back. They help your spine stay in its natural S-shape while you sleep, which can improve your posture,” says Dr Bhalerao. How to choose: When selecting a pillow, consider your sleep position and comfort. Look for options that support your head and neck and maintain the spine's natural S-shape to improve posture and reduce discomfort. Pillows filled with polystyrene capsules can be effective. Also, choose breathable and durable materials for better sleep.

4. Scented pillows These items are made of foam, feathers, or fibres. They are scented with fragrances like peppermint, which can help relieve headaches, and lavender, which can reduce stress and anxiety. How to choose: When selecting scented items made of foam, feathers, or fibres, consider your needs. For headaches, choose peppermint for stress relief; opt for lavender. Also, evaluate the comfort, texture, and durability of the materials to ensure they meet your requirements.

5. Latex foam pillows These pillows provide moderate resistance and feel soft and springy. They are made of breathable latex foam, making them suitable for warm rooms without air conditioning. These pillows are also very durable. How to choose: Consider your sleeping position, desired firmness, and material. Breathable options like latex foam are great for warm rooms, as they offer softness and support. Look for pillows with moderate resistance for comfort and durability. Test the pillow for springiness and comfort to find the right fit for you.

Which shape should you choose? "The rectangle is simple and tried-and-true, but newer shapes offer distinct advantages", orthopaedic specialist Dr Shreedhar Archik tells Health Shots. 1. Contoured This pillow has an ‘S’ shape that keeps your neck in a position that helps your airways and spine while you sleep. This position also relaxes your neck muscles and reduces strain, which is important since many people often crane their necks at screens and spend long hours at their desks. How to choose: When selecting a pillow, consider its shape and level of support, as these can affect your sleep. Look for options that align your neck and spine, like 'S'-shaped pillows that keep airways open and reduce strain. Also, check the firmness and material to match your sleeping position- back, side, or stomach- for optimal comfort.

2. Lumbar support This is a long, soft pillow that is great for use at a desk or in a car. It helps you sit up straight and supports your lower back, which often lacks adequate support during prolonged sitting. How to choose: When selecting a long, soft pillow for support, consider its size and shape to ensure it fits comfortably on your desk or in your car. Choose durable materials and check that the firmness provides lower back support while remaining soft. Look for adjustable features or a removable cover for easy cleaning. Ultimately, select a pillow that promotes good posture and enhances your sitting experience.

3. The wedge These triangular pillows help keep your upper body elevated. They are especially useful for people who have acid reflux, sinus issues, or snore at night. How to choose: When choosing a triangular pillow, consider its height and firmness for upper body support. Opt for comfortable materials like memory foam and breathable fabrics. Ensure the size fits your sleeping space, and look for pillows with removable, washable covers for easy cleaning.

4. The roll This pillow is shaped like a bolster. You can use it between your knees or under your neck to help improve your sleeping posture. How to choose: When choosing a pillow, think about its shape, firmness, and material to suit your sleeping style. Bolster pillows support knees or necks for better posture, while side sleepers often need thicker, firmer options. Back or stomach sleepers may prefer softer, thinner pillows. Also, consider any allergies when selecting materials.