Why should you replace your pillows regularly? Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 types of pillows to choose from

We check expiration dates on food, medicine, and skincare products, but have you considered whether your pillow expires too? You use your pillow every night, spending hours in contact with it. Over time, pillows can wear down, gather dust, and lose their support. What type of pillow do orthopaedic doctors recommend? (Unsplash) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rahul Modi tells Health Shots, “You should replace your pillows regularly after a certain interval. Not changing your pillows can harm your sleep and health."

Do pillows have an expiry date? Pillows should have an expiration date. They touch your face and mouth for 8 to 10 hours a day, so they gather dead skin cells, drool, bodily fluids, oils, and dust mites. "Many pillows use synthetic materials, such as polyurethane foam, which can break down over time and release harmful compounds", says Dr Modi.

If you don't clean or replace your pillows regularly, they can cause skin problems like acne, allergies, and irritation. In rare cases, they can even lead to serious lung infections. "Prolonged exposure to a dirty pillow can lead to deadly lung infections", the doctor shares.

How often should you replace your pillow? How long a pillow lasts depends on what it’s made from. Dr Modi suggests five types of pillows and how to choose them:

1. Polyester pillows Polyester pillows usually last between six months and two years. They tend to wear out faster than materials like latex or memory foam because synthetic fibres compress and clump together with regular use. This makes them flatten more quickly.

How to choose: When picking a polyester pillow (or a down alternative), first consider your sleep position, the fill type, and the shell material. These pillows are affordable, light, and hypoallergenic, but they can lose their shape over time. Choose the right pillow for your needs to stay comfortable and keep your spine aligned.