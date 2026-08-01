Leftover veggies going to waste in the fridge? Try this nutritionist-approved high-protein paneer and capsicum ki sabzi
If you have leftover vegetables lying around in the fridge, this is the perfect way to prevent them from going to waste!
Half an onion, a lone capsicum and a few spring onions sitting forgotten in the fridge – unfortunately, it's a familiar sight for a lot of people. While these leftover vegetables often end up going to waste because there's not enough to make a full-fledged sabzi, they can easily be turned into a wholesome, flavour-packed meal. If you're looking for a quick dinner that comes together in minutes after a long workday, this high-protein recipe is just what you need.
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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes on social media, has shared a high-protein creamy paneer and capsicum sabzi that's as quick as it is delicious. Ready in just 20 minutes, this easy one-pan recipe is perfect for using up leftover vegetables lying around in your fridge. In an Instagram video shared on July 31, the chef explains, “This 20-minute creamy and tangy paneer and capsicum dish will become a staple in your kitchen on those days when you just don’t have the time or energy to cook something elaborate. It contains just 23 calories per serving with over 17 grams of protein.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 3)
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- ¼ cup spring onions, finely chopped (optional)
- 1 tsp red chilli flakes
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
- 1½ cups capsicum, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
- 1 tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves), crushed
- 1 tsp aamchur (dry mango powder)
- ½ tsp chaat masala
- Salt, to taste
- 1 cup high-protein, low-fat paneer, cubed
- ½ cup warm water
- 1 tsp honey or sugar
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped
Method
- Heat the mustard oil in a pan over medium-high heat until it just begins to smoke. Reduce the heat slightly, then add the minced garlic, spring onions (if using) and red chilli flakes. Sauté for about a minute until fragrant.
- Add the sliced onion and capsicum. Stir in the Kashmiri chilli powder, crushed kasuri methi, aamchur, chaat masala and salt. Toss everything well so the vegetables are evenly coated with the spices. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions soften and the capsicum develops a slight char while still retaining some crunch.
- Meanwhile, blend the paneer with the warm water until smooth and creamy, with no lumps remaining.
- Reduce the heat to low and pour the paneer purée into the pan. Stir continuously until it coats the vegetables evenly. Add the honey or sugar, taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, then cook gently for another 2-3 minutes, taking care not to let the mixture boil.
- Garnish with the chopped fresh coriander and serve hot with roti, paratha or steamed rice.
Approx nutrition (per serving)
- Calories: 213 kcal
- Protein: 17 g
- Carbohydrate: 17 g
- Fat: 9 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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