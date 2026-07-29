Craving a chocolatey dessert? Try this nutritionist-approved, guilt-free choco crunch mousse with 20 g protein per serve

Few cravings are as irresistible as a rich, chocolatey dessert after a long day. But that indulgence often comes with a side of guilt, especially if you're trying to stick to your fitness goals or eat more mindfully. The good news? You don't have to choose between satisfying your sweet tooth and staying on track. This high-protein chocolate mousse delivers all the gooey, decadent flavours of a classic dessert while fitting neatly into your macros.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared an indulgent dessert that proves healthy eating doesn't have to mean giving up your favourite treats. Her Choco Crunch Protein Mousse yields two 120 g servings, each packing 20 g of protein for just 225 calories.

In an Instagram video shared on July 29, the nutritionist explains, “A dessert that loves you back. This one is a perfectly silky smooth chocolate mousse topped with some extra chocolatey crunch but quietly works for your macros – the kind of sweet fix you can keep on repeat without the guilt spiral and without you losing control.”