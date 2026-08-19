Booking flights and hotels for your next trip? Avoid these common mistakes that could ruin your travel plans

As more Indians travel domestically and internationally, booking a trip has become easier than ever, but it's also easier to make costly mistakes. From waiting too long to book to overlooking hidden fees, small decisions can have a significant impact on both your budget and your travel experience.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bernard Corraya, general manager (India), Wego, and Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel, Vernost, shared the most common booking mistakes travellers make and how to avoid them.

1. Booking too late during peak travel seasons Bernard Corraya highlighted that one of the biggest mistakes travellers make is waiting until the last minute to book flights during festivals, school holidays, or long weekends. Higher demand typically means higher fares and fewer flight options.

“While occasional flash deals do exist, airfare and hotel prices generally rise closer to the travel date, particularly during weekends, festivals, school holidays and peak vacation seasons. Planning and booking in advance not only provides better pricing but also offers a wider choice of flights, accommodations and flexible itineraries,” added Karthik Venkataraman.

Tip: Book domestic flights 3 to 6 weeks in advance and international trips 2 to 4 months ahead, especially for Diwali, summer vacations, Christmas, and New Year travel.