Parineeti Chopra calls Shaque her son Neer's debut, recalls shooting while pregnant: ‘Raghav ran to be with me’

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is set to make her web series debut with Netflix’s Shaque: Trust No One. At the show’s trailer launch, the actor opened up about shooting for the series while pregnant and revealed how the makers went the extra mile to ensure she was comfortable on set. Parineeti also recalled how her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, joined her on set after learning about the pregnancy. In a light-hearted moment, she quipped that Shaque also marks the debut of her baby, Neer. Parineeti Chopra calls Shaque her son, Neer's debut as well.

Parineeti Chopra recalls shooting Shaque while being pregnant Parineeti revealed that she found out about her pregnancy when the shoot for the show had already begun. She said she did not want the project to be impacted and, while they were shooting at challenging locations in Shimla and Chail, she broke the news to the makers.

She revealed that the makers were already aware of the happy news and made several changes to ensure she remained comfortable. She recalled how the team reassured her and took special care of her throughout the process. She added that the makers adapted the action sequences to suit her comfort without compromising the creative vision of the project. She also praised the team for coming together creatively and supporting her throughout the shoot.

Recalling the shoot days, Parineeti called herself lucky to have such supportive makers and said, "We were shooting in these bungalows and crazy locations. These locations were really far away. They arranged for me to stay on set so that I don’t need to travel on those winding, mountainous roads every day, which was like an hour of travel, to and fro. They made arrangements for me to live on set, so that I can just come, shoot and get my rest."

She added that the director even made changes and helped her so that she never felt guilty for a single day. Parineeti revealed that she felt cared for on set.

Parineeti further recalled her husband's reaction to the pregnancy news and said, "Raghav, being Raghav, he ran to Shimla and came to be with me. My mom and mother-in-law and even my brothers also visited me. Everyone must have thought ‘Parineeti ki poori family aa jaati hai kya shooting pe? (Parineeti's whole family comes to shoot?)’ We also joked that it was Neer’s debut, along with my debut (on the web). Hence, it’s going to be the most special show for me always."

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023, after getting engaged earlier that year. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neer, in October 2025.