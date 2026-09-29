Urvashi Rautela's team seeks ₹7,000 crore in damages for unauthorised use of her name, Sheeraz Hasan calls it ridiculous
A statement issued by Urvashi Rautela's team stated that the company allegedly used her identity and content without obtaining permission.
Urvashi Rautela’s team took to Instagram on Tuesday to claim that it is pursuing legal action against a Los Angeles-based artificial intelligence company over the alleged unauthorised use of her name, images, and videos.
What Urvashi's post said
The statement read, “We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at ₹7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi’s name out of your business unless you have permission. Team Urvashi.”
Sheeraz Khan responds
In another Instagram post, Bollywood.AI Founder and CEO Sheeraz Hasan responded to the claims, and called it ridiculous. “Sheeraz Hasan, founder and CEO of Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI, has responded to what he says is a 7,000 crore legal claim following his viral interview with Urvashi Rautela,” read the caption.
Bollywood.AI asked Urvashi Rautela, “What’s your thoughts on Bollywood and artificial intelligence?” She answered: “Bollywood? I think artificial intelligence is something which is really, you know, which is like, you know, Bollywood is suffering with it. And I mean Bollywood is something which I love. So I love Bollywood.”
“Urvashi, we didn’t put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood’s entertainment business before giving an answer.
“Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI are the future of entertainment: AI movies, vertical dramas and digital stars who never age, speak multiple languages, work 24/7 and have no egos. You can fight your answer, but you can’t fight what’s coming next embrace it: the evolution of the entertainment industry in Bollywood.”
Urvashi began her entertainment career as a model before making her Bollywood acting debut in the 2013 action drama Singh Saab The Great. After working in Hindi films since 2013, Urvashi debuted in Telugu cinema a decade later. She has featured in special numbers like Boss Party from Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, Wild Saala from Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent and My Dear Markendeya from Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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