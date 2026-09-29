Urvashi Rautela's team seeks ₹7,000 crore in damages for unauthorised use of her name, Sheeraz Hasan calls it ridiculous

The statement read, “We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at ₹7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi’s name out of your business unless you have permission. Team Urvashi.”

Urvashi Rautela ’s team took to Instagram on Tuesday to claim that it is pursuing legal action against a Los Angeles-based artificial intelligence company over the alleged unauthorised use of her name, images, and videos.

Sheeraz Khan responds In another Instagram post, Bollywood.AI Founder and CEO Sheeraz Hasan responded to the claims, and called it ridiculous. “Sheeraz Hasan, founder and CEO of Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI, has responded to what he says is a 7,000 crore legal claim following his viral interview with Urvashi Rautela,” read the caption.

Bollywood.AI asked Urvashi Rautela, “What’s your thoughts on Bollywood and artificial intelligence?” She answered: “Bollywood? I think artificial intelligence is something which is really, you know, which is like, you know, Bollywood is suffering with it. And I mean Bollywood is something which I love. So I love Bollywood.”

“Urvashi, we didn’t put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood’s entertainment business before giving an answer.

“Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI are the future of entertainment: AI movies, vertical dramas and digital stars who never age, speak multiple languages, work 24/7 and have no egos. You can fight your answer, but you can’t fight what’s coming next embrace it: the evolution of the entertainment industry in Bollywood.”