Simone Ashley on reuniting with Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week: ‘It’s the moments we have backstage’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hollywood actor Simone Ashley shared some warm moments at Loreal Paris’ Le Defile 2026 during Paris Fashion Week. The two actors, who are among the brand’s global ambassadors, were seen greeting each other warmly, holding hands and posing together backstage. Aishwarya Rai and Simone Ashley's reunion broke the internet.

Simone, who was walking for Loreal Paris for the third time, recently spoke about reuniting with Aishwarya and other ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

‘It’s the moments we have backstage’ Speaking to Variety India, Simone said, “I think it’s the moments we have backstage when we see each other. We don’t get to spend much time together throughout the year, so it’s always really nice when we’re reunited and can catch up with each other. It’s so exciting. This is my third year walking for them, so I know a little bit more of what to expect. I’m just super excited. It’s always one of the most fun days of the year."

Simone is best known for playing Kate Sharma in the Netflix series Bridgerton, a role that brought her international recognition. Before that, she appeared as Olivia Hanan in Sex Education. Her film credits include The Little Mermaid, Picture This and The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which she plays Amari, an assistant to Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly. The sequel also stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Reflecting on what these opportunities mean to her as an artiste, Simone said, “It means a lot. It’s so wonderful. I feel very privileged that I get to express my creativity and work with a variety of creatives I look up to. And if there’s a positive message conveyed in all of that, then I’m very proud."