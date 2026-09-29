Bollywood's richest man is worth ₹36000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan combined; doesn't act or direct

The Hurun India Rich List 2026 was released last week, detailing the net worth estimates of India’s richest men and women. As in the last several years, the Adani and Ambani families occupied the top 2 spots. The list is dominated by entrepreneurs from traditional businesses, including minerals, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and energy. Only one person in the entertainment industry made it into the top 100. T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar is at number 87, with a reported net worth of around ₹36300 crore (around $3.8 billion). His wealth eclipses some of the richest Indians, including Atul Ruia ( ₹33400 crore), Kiran Majumdar Shaw ( ₹32900 crore), and Aditya Khemka ( ₹32200 crore).

It has been less than 30 years since Hindi cinema became recognised as an industry. The transition from filmdom to film industry signified the presence of big bucks in cinema. Over the years, the boom in film scale and earnings for actors and producers has only underscored this change. Today, the richest man in all of Bollywood has a net worth that rivals that of tech CEOs worldwide. In fact, he has so much money that the combined wealth of the three Khans falls short.

Bhushan takes over as India’s richest filmmaker from Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, who is at #146 with a reported net worth of ₹24600 crore. He also eclipsed the erstwhile richest man in Bollywood - Ronnie Screwvala - who has a reported net worth of around ₹16000 crore.

Just how immense is Bhushan Kumar’s wealth The 2024 Hurun Rich List estimated the net worth of Bhushan and family at around ₹ 10500 crore. This is a 3.5x jump in the family’s fortunes in just two years. This coincides with T-Series flourishing across sectors, both as a music production company and as a film production house. Bhushan’s ₹36300 crore in wealth currently dwarfs that of the next person on the list (Ronnie Screwvala) by more than 100%. The richest actor in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, is further back, with an estimated net worth of around ₹ 9500 crore. In fact, the combined net worth of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan ( ₹15000 crore) is still less than half of what Bhushan has amassed with T-Series.

Bhushan’s journey to the top Bhushan is the managing director of Super Cassettes Limited, popularly known as T-Series, a multimedia giant. The company was established by Bhushan’s father, the late Gulshan Kumar, in 1983. After Gulshan’s death in 1997, Bhushan took control of the company along with his uncle, former actor Krishan Kumar. At the time, he was just 19.

Under his stewardship, T-Series diversified from a record label to film distribution and, later, to film production. By the early 2020s, T-Series was producing over 20 Hindi films a year, making it one of the most prolific production houses in the country. The production house scaled down in the years after that, but managed to find success. In 2026, the three T-Series theatrical releases have collectively earned almost ₹700 crore at the box office.