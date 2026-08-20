T-Series shuts down rumours of Bhagyashri Borse starring with Aditya Roy Kapur in Milap Zaveri film

Recently, there have been reports that actor Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in to star in Milap Zaveri’s next with Aditya Roy Kapur. Even though the film’s team never made an official announcement, there was talk of her starring alongside him in a ‘violent love story’. T-Series shut down these rumours with a statement. This film would've marked Bhagyashri Borse's debut in Bollywood as a lead if the rumours were true.

Bhagyashri Borse not in Milap Zaveri’s next, says T-Series Recently, a Filmfare report claimed that Bhagyashri has been finalised as the female lead in Milap’s next with Aditya. However, the production house clarifies that she is not associated with the film. Putting an end to the ongoing casting buzz, a T-Series spokesperson said in a statement, “The reports of Bhagyashri Borse being a part of T-Series and Milap Zaveri’s upcoming project with Aditya Roy Kapur are untrue. The production house will officially announce the actress soon.” Details about the film by T-Series, Milap and Aditya are being closely guarded even as it draws attention. The production house has yet to reveal who has been cast opposite Aditya.

In July, Milap confirmed to PTI that his next with Aditya will be an ‘intense and violent’ love story. “I feel maybe I've found my forte with romance. Earlier, Marjaavaan succeeded in a big way; Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was a blockbuster,” he said, adding, “So, romance is a key integral part of my stories, and I think going forward it will remain along with action. So, romance, action, dialogue baazi, these are things I like to do as a director-writer and till audiences like my films, I'll try to keep doing them.” He did not reveal further details about the film at that time.

About Bhagyashri Borse Bhagyashri featured in cameos in the 2023 Hindi film Yaariyan 2 and the 2024 film Chandu Champion. Had the rumour turned out to be true, it would’ve been her debut as a lead actor in Bollywood. However, the actor has since found fame in the south. Despite the criticism, director Harish Shankar and actor Ravi Teja received for Mr Bachchan, Bhagyashri’s debut did not go unnoticed.

In 2025, Bhagyashri impressed fans with her performances in Kingdom and Andhra King Taluka. But it was her role in the Tamil film Kaantha, which saw Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati as her co-stars, that left many impressed. This year, she shared the screen with Akhil Akkineni in his comeback film, Lenin. She now has Seyon with Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil lined up. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan.