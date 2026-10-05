‘Touched by your warmth and simplicity’: BJP youth wing member all praise for Salman Khan after joining star for dinner. Watch
BJYP treasurer PM Sai Prasad posted a video with Bollywood star Salman Khan, praising him for his ‘great conversation and heartfelt hospitality’.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) treasurer PM Sai Prasad met with Bollywood star Salman Khan recently and is all praise for him. Prasad took to his social media to post a video with Salman, revealing that he and his wife were hosted at the star’s home for dinner. He also praised the actor for his warmth and simplicity.
Salman Khan hosts BJP youth wing member
BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prasad met Salman recently at his Mumbai home and posted a video of their meeting. His wife also posed for pictures with the star. Posting it on his social media, he wrote, “A memorable evening filled with great conversations and heartfelt hospitality! Thank you, @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for hosting dinner for me and my wife at your place. Truly touched by your warmth and simplicity, bhai. #SalmanKhan #Teamsai.” Salman’s fans were thrilled to see a glimpse of the actor at his home, commenting under the post with heart and fire emojis.
Recent rant about trolls on Bigg Boss
Salman was recently in the news for going shirtless on the latest season of Bigg Boss. The actor showed off his body while ranting about trolls commenting on his looks. He also indirectly hit out at those commenting on Katrina Kaif’s postpartum weight. Salman slammed paparazzi for clicking actresses from objectionable angles during the same rant. In the latest episode, the actor spoke about how he faced negativity since Maine Pyar Kiya, but hosting Dus Ka Dum on television changed the perception of him.
Salman Khan’s recent work
Salman last starred in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar in 2025. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, received lukewarm reviews and collected ₹184.89 crore worldwide. This year, he made special appearances in Raja Shivaji and the Saudi Arabian film 7 Dogs. Salman’s next is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by the actor under his Salman Khan Films banner. The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan, but the story and title were changed later on. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.
Salman also has a yet-to-be-titled film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju lined up. Arvind Swamy is rumoured to play the antagonist in the film, with shooting currently underway. The film will star Nayanthara as the female lead. The film will hit screens for Eid 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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