Ayushmann is aware that audiences have a strong association between Salman Khan and the character of Prem, which the actor played in several Rajshri films. Shahid Kapoor also portrayed Prem in Vivaah. When asked if Ayushmann has any favourite films of Salman where he played the role, the actor said, “There's no one better than Salman Khan as Prem. He is the OG Prem. His launch in the industry was also with Prem. I think becoming Prem is a huge responsibility. You have to walk the talk. You really have to understand what makes a perfect man, someone who is sensitive and kind. I think that's the Prem in this film.”

Sooraj Barjatya is bringing back his iconic character Prem, with Ayushmann Khurrana taking over the role this time. The trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya was released on Wednesday, offering a first look at the family drama co-starring Sharvari. At the trailer launch in Mumbai, the director spoke about what made Ayushmann the right choice for Prem and how he allowed the actor to bring his own touch to the character, just as Salman Khan had done in his films. Ayushmann, on the other hand, acknowledged that playing a role so closely identified with Salman comes with its own set of expectations and a huge responsibility.

Sooraj Barjatya on why he chose Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Ayushmann was the first name that came to mind when Sooraj Barjatya was introduced to the story. The filmmaker explained that he wanted an actor who could bring a certain simplicity to a Prem who questions things in his own gentle way.

“Actually, honestly, when this subject came to me, it was about a Prem who, from his own perspective and in his own tender voice, questions certain things. So, when this subject first came up, only Ayushmann was on my mind,” Barjatya said. “Because if you look at his filmography, and even personally, Ayushmann has a very valid question on every point of view, and he carries a certain simplicity that is evident in the films he does—whether it’s Bala or Dream Girl," he said at the launch.

The director also spoke about the connection between Ayushmann and Salman Khan, who made Prem one of the most recognisable characters in Rajshri films. Barjatya said he follows a similar approach with both actors, allowing them to bring their own personality to the role rather than asking them to imitate someone else's interpretation.

“And the similarity between both of them [Ayushmann and Salman Khan] is that I let them be the way they are. I let them do their own thing. On the very first day, I saw that he caught the sur (essence/tone) of Prem so well that I said I didn’t want to touch it. It’s the same with Salman bhai. I go to meet him, I narrate the scene, and then he gives it his own spin. That is his Prem, and this is his [Ayushmann’s] Prem," he said.