Maatrubhumi release cleared? Salman Khan war drama gets government nod after changes show China 'in a positive light': Report
Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi was initially about the Indian Army's clash with the Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in 2020.
It has been an unusual journey for Salman Khan’s war drama Maatrubhumi. The film has seen a title change, reactions to the teaser, multiple postponements, and lately, an uncertainty about whether it will ever be released. But a new report claims that that is all in the past now, and Maatrubhumi could be hitting the screens as early as next month.
Maatrubhumi gets government NOC: Report
It had been reported that Maatrubhumi, which was initially about the clash between Indian and Chinese forces at Galwan, was either shelved or delayed because the Centre was unsure how it would portray the Chinese. Now, Bollywood Hungama has cited a source as saying that the I&B Ministry is now ‘satisfied’ with the new version of the film and gave it an NOC last week. Maatrubhumi reportedly underwent a series of reshoots after the Defence Ministry objected to its early anti-China stance. The report quoted the source as saying: “The new version of Maatrubhumi is highly altered compared to the original version. Moreover, it now also talks about the relationship between India and China in a positive light.”
Maatrubhumi release date decided?
While the makers of Maatrubhumi have not confirmed this development yet, the Bollywood Hungama report even says that Salman Khan has a release date in mind. It mentions the source as saying, “Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film’s release. However, the censor process is still pending. The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film and the process is completed this month, Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13. A clearer picture in this regard will emerge in the next 10 days.”
If this holds true, Maatrubhumi may release in theatres a week after Nitesh Tiwari’s big-budget spectacle, Ramayana Part One.
All about Maatrubhumi
Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly dropped all references to China after reshoots.
Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date. The makers debunked reports that claimed the film was shelved earlier this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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