Enjoying Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 in theatres? Here are 5 thrillers to watch if you love twists and suspense
If you have seen the third part of Drishyam and want to watch more thrillers packed with twists, here are five movies that should keep that feeling going.
The Drishyam saga has come to a close with the release of its third and final installment. Drishyam 3 or Drishyam The Conclusion opened on October 2nd in theaters with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, the family man who has managed to stay one step ahead of the law enforcement authorities for years. Abhishek Pathak-directed film features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.
Unlike Mohanlal's Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, the Hindi version does not follow the same storyline as the previous two films in the series. The Hindi version is based on an original script and has an entirely new conclusion for Vijay and his family. On Day 1, the film ran on 11,645 screens nationwide on opening day and has earned ₹46.35 crore net in India through evening. As of 7 p.m., the India gross collection was at ₹54.69 crore.
If you have seen the third part of Drishyam and want to see more movies where you don't know what's going to happen next, then here are five thrillers you should consider adding to your watchlist.
1. Maharaja (2024)
Deep Dive
Vijay Sethupathi plays Maharaja, a quiet barber who walks into a police station with an unusual complaint. His metal dustbin, which he calls “Lakshmi”, has been stolen. What sounds like a trivial matter soon takes a much darker turn as Maharaja's real reason for approaching the police begins to emerge.
The story unfolds across different timelines, slowly revealing what happened and why Maharaja is seeking revenge. Director Nithilan Saminathan keeps key details hidden, allowing the pieces to come together gradually. Things that appear insignificant in one scene often take on a completely different meaning later, making the film's twists more effective.
Maharaja, which also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natarajan Subramaniam, is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and is available to stream on Netflix.
2. Jaane Jaan (2023)
Set in Kalimpong, Jaane Jaan follows Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a single mother who is trying to build a quiet life with her daughter. Her past catches up with her when her abusive former husband suddenly turns up. After a confrontation ends with his death, Maya is left with a body to hide and a situation that could quickly put her in trouble.
Her neighbour Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a reserved mathematics teacher who has feelings for Maya, steps in to help her. But keeping the truth hidden becomes harder when Karan (Vijay Varma), a Mumbai police officer, arrives in Kalimpong to investigate the man's disappearance. What follows is a tense battle of wits, as Naren tries to stay ahead of the investigation while Karan slowly pieces together what really happened.
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is available to watch on Netflix. Jaane Jaan is based on Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the same book that inspired the original Drishyam.
3. Andhadhun (2018)
Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a pianist who pretends to be blind because he feels it helps him focus better on his music. The lie works well enough until he is invited to perform at the home of a retired film actor. What should have been a routine performance turns into something much darker when Akash finds himself in the middle of a murder.
The problem is that everyone believes he is blind, so Akash has to keep pretending that he cannot see what is happening around him. Telling the truth could put him in danger, but staying quiet also leaves him trapped in a situation he can no longer control. As more people get involved, the story turns into a messy game of lies, manipulation and survival, with Akash constantly trying to figure out whom he can trust.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun balances dark humour with suspense and keeps changing direction just when you think you know where the story is headed. The film stars Ayushmann, Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan, and is available to watch on JioHotstar.
4. Kahaani (2012)
Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan) arrives in Kolkata from London, heavily pregnant and searching for her missing husband. She has very little information about where he might be, and every lead she follows seems to raise more questions. Soon, she finds herself in a much bigger mystery, with even her husband's existence becoming difficult to establish.
As Vidya continues looking for answers, a local police officer helps her navigate the investigation, while a dangerous intelligence officer takes an interest in the case. Set during Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations, the film uses the crowded streets and festive chaos to add to the tension. The city almost becomes part of the mystery as Vidya gets closer to the truth.
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Kahaani also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saswata Chatterjee. It is available to watch on Prime Video.
5. Por Thozhil (2023)
Prakash (Ashok Selvan) is a young police officer who finds himself dealing with a major case much sooner than expected. He is assigned to investigate a series of murders targeting young women and is paired with the experienced but difficult Loganathan (R. Sarathkumar). The two have very different personalities, but they have to put their differences aside as they try to understand the killer's pattern and stop him before he strikes again.
Directed by Vignesh Raja, Por Thozhil keeps the focus firmly on the investigation rather than action or unnecessary drama. The officers rely on clues, behavioural patterns and careful observation to get closer to the killer. The growing partnership between the inexperienced Prakash and the hardened Loganathan also adds another layer to the thriller. Por Thozhil is available to stream on SonyLIV and also stars Nikhila Vimal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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