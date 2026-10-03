Enjoying Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 in theatres? Here are 5 thrillers to watch if you love twists and suspense

The Drishyam saga has come to a close with the release of its third and final installment. Drishyam 3 or Drishyam The Conclusion opened on October 2nd in theaters with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, the family man who has managed to stay one step ahead of the law enforcement authorities for years. Abhishek Pathak-directed film features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. After Drishyam 3, watch these 5 thrillers for more twists, secrets and shocking reveals. Unlike Mohanlal's Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, the Hindi version does not follow the same storyline as the previous two films in the series. The Hindi version is based on an original script and has an entirely new conclusion for Vijay and his family. On Day 1, the film ran on 11,645 screens nationwide on opening day and has earned ₹46.35 crore net in India through evening. As of 7 p.m., the India gross collection was at ₹54.69 crore. If you have seen the third part of Drishyam and want to see more movies where you don't know what's going to happen next, then here are five thrillers you should consider adding to your watchlist. 1. Maharaja (2024)

Deep Dive What is the storyline of Drishyam 3 and how does it differ from the Malayalam version? Why is the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 considered a separate narrative from the previous films? How has Drishyam 3 performed at the box office on its opening day?

Vijay Sethupathi plays Maharaja, a quiet barber who walks into a police station with an unusual complaint. His metal dustbin, which he calls “Lakshmi”, has been stolen. What sounds like a trivial matter soon takes a much darker turn as Maharaja's real reason for approaching the police begins to emerge. The story unfolds across different timelines, slowly revealing what happened and why Maharaja is seeking revenge. Director Nithilan Saminathan keeps key details hidden, allowing the pieces to come together gradually. Things that appear insignificant in one scene often take on a completely different meaning later, making the film's twists more effective. Maharaja, which also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natarajan Subramaniam, is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and is available to stream on Netflix.

2. Jaane Jaan (2023) Set in Kalimpong, Jaane Jaan follows Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a single mother who is trying to build a quiet life with her daughter. Her past catches up with her when her abusive former husband suddenly turns up. After a confrontation ends with his death, Maya is left with a body to hide and a situation that could quickly put her in trouble. Her neighbour Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a reserved mathematics teacher who has feelings for Maya, steps in to help her. But keeping the truth hidden becomes harder when Karan (Vijay Varma), a Mumbai police officer, arrives in Kalimpong to investigate the man's disappearance. What follows is a tense battle of wits, as Naren tries to stay ahead of the investigation while Karan slowly pieces together what really happened. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is available to watch on Netflix. Jaane Jaan is based on Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the same book that inspired the original Drishyam.

3. Andhadhun (2018) Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a pianist who pretends to be blind because he feels it helps him focus better on his music. The lie works well enough until he is invited to perform at the home of a retired film actor. What should have been a routine performance turns into something much darker when Akash finds himself in the middle of a murder. The problem is that everyone believes he is blind, so Akash has to keep pretending that he cannot see what is happening around him. Telling the truth could put him in danger, but staying quiet also leaves him trapped in a situation he can no longer control. As more people get involved, the story turns into a messy game of lies, manipulation and survival, with Akash constantly trying to figure out whom he can trust. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun balances dark humour with suspense and keeps changing direction just when you think you know where the story is headed. The film stars Ayushmann, Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan, and is available to watch on JioHotstar.

4. Kahaani (2012) Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan) arrives in Kolkata from London, heavily pregnant and searching for her missing husband. She has very little information about where he might be, and every lead she follows seems to raise more questions. Soon, she finds herself in a much bigger mystery, with even her husband's existence becoming difficult to establish. As Vidya continues looking for answers, a local police officer helps her navigate the investigation, while a dangerous intelligence officer takes an interest in the case. Set during Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations, the film uses the crowded streets and festive chaos to add to the tension. The city almost becomes part of the mystery as Vidya gets closer to the truth. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Kahaani also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saswata Chatterjee. It is available to watch on Prime Video.