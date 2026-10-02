Nushrratt Bharuccha carried on stretcher at Mumbai hospital after being flown in from Bali post-accident. Watch

Earlier on Friday, her publicist had shared a statement that read, "At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone's concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate."

The video of the actor being taken out of an ambulance on a stretcher at a Mumbai hospital is doing the rounds on social media. She is seen surrounded by her family members, including her mother, and friends. She will be undergoing spine surgery, according to an official statement from her publicist. The actor was hospitalised in Bali before being brought to Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has been brought to Mumbai via air ambulance after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident during her work-cum-holiday trip to Bali. The actor is expected to undergo spine surgery .

A week ago, Nushrratt had shared a photo of herself from her beach vacation. The selfie showed her wearing sunglasses and cute outfit. She shared the photo with the caption, ‘Holiday on my mind! Where do I head out to now?’

Nushrratt's next project with Tiger Shroff? The news of Nushrratt's accident has come at a time when reports of her joining the cast of Tiger Shroff's next film are rife. This will mark their first on-screen collaboration. "The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices. Her role has substance, and audiences will get to see her in an exciting new avatar," a source close to the development had told Pinkvilla.

The film also reportedly stars Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav. With this project, producer Vicky Jain will make his debut as a producer under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames. Nushrratt was last seen alongside Sohum Shah in the comedy thriller Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.

Nushrratt has had a career spanning nearly two decades, beginning television and then she transitioned to flms with her film debut in Jai Santoshi Maa (2006). She went on to gain recognition with films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).