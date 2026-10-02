Naseeruddin Shah hugs Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke at Shivaji Park protest; Vishal Dadlani joins to demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar
Thousands of people gathered to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, despite police denying permission for the protest.
Veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani were among those who attended the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday. Thousands of people gathered at the venue to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, despite police denying permission for the protest. Members of student groups including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) joined the protest as well.
Shabana, Naseeruddin and Vishal join protest
The presence of the three celebrities drew attention to the gathering. Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah were seen among the protesters, while Vishal had also voiced his support for the demonstration ahead of Friday’s event. Abhijeet Dipke shared the video of Naseeruddin hugging him. In the video shared by the CJP founder, the veteran actor is heard saying, “Main tumhje shukriya kehna chahta hoon. (I would like to thank you).”
An overwhelmed Abhijeet is hearing saying, “I am a huge fan of you, sir. I had no idea that you would come here. It is a big honour. It’s a dream moment for me.” He captioned the video as, “Am I dreaming or what?”
Deep Dive
Later on, Vishal Dadlani joined the protest and was seen hugging Abhijeet too. The videos and photos were shared by Cockroach Janta Party's official handle as they wrote, “Vishal Dadlani is here! The crowd is going crazy.”
Shabana Azmi, who was also present during the protests in Delhi a few months ago amid NEET leak issue, said that protest is our right and people must protest when their names are removed from the electoral rolls.
What the CJP is demanding
CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke addressed the protesters and criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government. He said the group had been forced to organise another protest within two months of its earlier agitation at Jantar Mantar over the NEET leak issue. He also challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to send the protesters to jail.
The agitation follows recent media reports about objections allegedly raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to the reports, objections were recorded on at least 14 occasions over a 10-month period, with some decisions and orders allegedly issued without their knowledge. The Election Commission later clarified that the three-member commission took all decisions, including those related to the SIR, unanimously.
Police officials said they were monitoring the situation to maintain law and order and ensure that traffic in the area was not affected.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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