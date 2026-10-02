Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay proudly holds up son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma frame on release day during Madhurandhagam roadshow. Watch
A volunteer handed him a framed photograph of his son Jason Sanjay from Sigma, which released in theatres the same day.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay had a sweet moment during his Madhurandhagam roadshow on Friday. A volunteer handed him a framed photograph of his son Jason Sanjay from Sigma, which released in theatres the same day. Vijay took the frame, raised it above his head and proudly showed it to the crowd.
The gesture soon caught attention online, especially as Jason has just taken his first step as a director. Vijay could not be at the first-day-first-show of Sigma, but the roadshow moment gave fans a glimpse of his support for his son on an important day in his career.
Jason’s family was there for the first day
While Vijay was away on his official schedule, Sanjay's mother Sangeetha Sornalingam and sister Divya Saasha turned up at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai for the first-day-first-show of Sigma. Sangeetha was seen smiling and acknowledging the paparazzi as she arrived, while Divya wore a black Sigma T-shirt to show her support. Jason was also at the theatre with his family as the film began its theatrical run.
Vijay had another engagement lined up that morning. He launched a free bus travel programme for women before leaving for his Madhurandhagam election campaign, which meant he could not join his family at the screening.
Jason had already spoken about his father’s reaction
Before Sigma released, he spoke about the kind of reaction he expected from his father after watching the film. He said Vijay usually takes his time before sharing his thoughts. In an interview with Pearls Maaney, he said, ““I think you need more time to analyse the film. But he’ll like the film. He’ll be proud”.
He has also said that Vijay was one of the first people to support his decision to become a filmmaker. “He was the first one to give me a green signal because he has been in the industry for so long,” he hared.
Suriya and Karthi send their wishes
Sanjay's debut also received wishes from several members of the Tamil film industry. Suriya shared a message for him before the release, writing, “Welcome, Sanjay! Can't believe little Sanjay is a director now! 😊 Big day tomorrow. All the very best to @official_jsj. Hearty wishes to @sundeepkishan, @LycaProductions and the cast & crew of #Sigma.”
Karthi also wished him well as he entered filmmaking, saying, "I'm truly happy that you've chosen cinema! For the grounded and charming young man that you are, I wish you every success, happiness, and above all, the love of our people".
Jason Sanjay begins his journey as a director
Jason Sanjay, 26, has made his feature directorial debut with Sigma, an action-adventure heist film starring Sundeep Kishan. The film follows Guru, a struggling librarian and treasure hunter who gets pulled into a ₹500-crore racket controlled by underworld figure Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy.
With the syndicate too powerful to take on directly, Guru decides to plan a heist with his friends and associates. Things, however, do not go as planned, with betrayals and unexpected twists putting the entire operation in danger.
Faria Abdullah plays the female lead, while the cast also includes Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee and Raju Sundaram. Thaman S has composed the music and Lyca Productions has backed the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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