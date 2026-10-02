R Madhavan, Ravi Kishan and others praise Captain Smit Machchhar after he saved 174 passengers despite being stabbed

Bollywood actor R Madhavan reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the incident and praised the captain. He wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of a true hero."

The whole nation is proud of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar , who showed extraordinary bravery after he was allegedly stabbed during a flydubai flight and still helped save 174 passengers, including 27 children, on board. Several members of the film industry have also taken to social media to praise Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery.

What did Captain Machchhar recite to help him during the crisis on the flight?

What did Captain Machchhar recite to help him during the crisis on the flight?

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda also shared the Prime Minister's statement and wrote, "May God protect you and bless you Captain 🙏❤️ What you faced and what you did is incredible. Along with everyone else on that flight."

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan praised the pilot's selfless devotion to duty and wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar is the epitome of unwavering loyalty to duty, indomitable courage, and extraordinary wisdom. 🇮🇳 Even after sustaining grievous injuries, the courage, patience, and devotion to duty he displayed in protecting the lives of hundreds without a thought for himself is not only exemplary but also a source of pride and inspiration for every Indian. Salutations in the millions to Captain Smit Machchhar's valor, bravery, and dedication. I pray to God for his speedy recovery and good health.”

PM spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the captain over a video call, before that he had penned a note praising Machchhar's bravery and commended his "immense courage" and "valor", saying that India is proud of him.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar," he wrote on X.

What happened on the flight Smit Machchhar was the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers on board. While the aircraft was flying over Saudi Arabia, his Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked and stabbed him inside the cockpit.

Despite being seriously injured, Smit managed opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower the attacker. The aircraft had also plunged sharply in altitude during the struggle. As per reports, additional pilots travelling on the flight later helped stabilise and land the aircraft safely in Tabuk. Smit was then taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries. The incident is under investigation.