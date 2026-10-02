Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ajay Devgn film crosses ₹50 crore in record start, beats Mirzapur, Border 2, Sultan
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn is set to get the biggest opening of his career with the final instalment of the Drishyam franchise.
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam saga is set to come to an end with its third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film arrived in theatres on October 2 after creating mayhem with pre-sales. The final instalment in the Drishyam franchise has received largely positive reviews, leading to strong word-of-mouth, which seems to have propelled the film to a massive opening day at the box office.
Drishyam 3 box office update
The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, five days before the film hits the screens. The film registered the fourth-highest advance booking collection for opening day by a Hindi film, minting ₹27 crore before its release. The overall advance booking for the film by release day was in excess of ₹50 crore. Drishyam 3 sold 13 lakh tickets before it released. This converted into a strong opening day.
The morning shows saw around 40% occupancy across India, with some tier-2 and tier-3 centres reporting even higher occupancy. By 7 PM on opening day, Drishyam The Conclusion had earned staggering ₹51.09 crore net across India. This is already among the biggest openings by an Indian film all year and one of the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career.
Drishyam 3 beats Mirzapur, outpaces Pathaan
Trade was always bullish about Drishyam: The Conclusion. Early estimates indicated a ₹25-30-crore start for the third part. But with the advance bookings taking on record pace, most trade insiders revised their estimates upwards. Now, Drishyam 3 is outpacing even Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. On BookMyShow, Drishyam 3 peaked at 70K tickets sold per hour on Friday afternoon, quicker than Pathaan’s 68K tickets per hour in 2023.
The film has the third-biggest opening by a Hindi film this year, behind only Dhurandhar The Revenge. But with just its morning and afternoon shows, Drishyam The Conclusion has overtaken other big openings of the year, including Border 2 ( ₹30 crore), Mirzapur The Movie ( ₹25 crore), and Awarapan 2 ( ₹22 crore). It has also beaten the openings of all-time hits like Sultan ( ₹36 crore).
All about Drishyam The Conclusion
The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film releases in theatres on October 2, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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