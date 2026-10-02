Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ajay Devgn film crosses ₹50 crore in record start, beats Mirzapur, Border 2, Sultan

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam saga is set to come to an end with its third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film arrived in theatres on October 2 after creating mayhem with pre-sales. The final instalment in the Drishyam franchise has received largely positive reviews, leading to strong word-of-mouth, which seems to have propelled the film to a massive opening day at the box office. Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn's film is off to a great start.

Drishyam 3 box office update The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, five days before the film hits the screens. The film registered the fourth-highest advance booking collection for opening day by a Hindi film, minting ₹27 crore before its release. The overall advance booking for the film by release day was in excess of ₹50 crore. Drishyam 3 sold 13 lakh tickets before it released. This converted into a strong opening day.

The morning shows saw around 40% occupancy across India, with some tier-2 and tier-3 centres reporting even higher occupancy. By 7 PM on opening day, Drishyam The Conclusion had earned staggering ₹51.09 crore net across India. This is already among the biggest openings by an Indian film all year and one of the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career.

Drishyam 3 beats Mirzapur, outpaces Pathaan Trade was always bullish about Drishyam: The Conclusion. Early estimates indicated a ₹25-30-crore start for the third part. But with the advance bookings taking on record pace, most trade insiders revised their estimates upwards. Now, Drishyam 3 is outpacing even Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. On BookMyShow, Drishyam 3 peaked at 70K tickets sold per hour on Friday afternoon, quicker than Pathaan’s 68K tickets per hour in 2023.

The film has the third-biggest opening by a Hindi film this year, behind only Dhurandhar The Revenge. But with just its morning and afternoon shows, Drishyam The Conclusion has overtaken other big openings of the year, including Border 2 ( ₹30 crore), Mirzapur The Movie ( ₹25 crore), and Awarapan 2 ( ₹22 crore). It has also beaten the openings of all-time hits like Sultan ( ₹36 crore).