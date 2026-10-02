After CJP protest in Delhi, Shabana Azmi urges people to join Mumbai protest over voter list concerns: ‘Will see you there’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who participated in the CJP-led protest in Delhi over alleged NEET irregularities, has now urged people to join a protest in Mumbai on October 2 over concerns surrounding voter lists and the right to vote. The actor shared a video on Instagram and asked people to gather at Shivaji Park at 4 pm to appeal to the government to "protect your vote". Shabana Azmi asked her Instagram followers to join Mumbai protest.

'Join the protest for your democratic right' She shared her video with a note that read, “Your vote is your right. Your vote is your voice. But what happens when your vote disappears from the voter’s list? Join the protest for your democratic right. On 2nd Oct, Gandhi Jayanti. Shivaji Park, 4 pm. I will see you there."

In the video, Shabana spoke to her followers and addressed the importance of voting, saying that their vote is their voice and can help shape the future of the country. She said, “Your vote is your voice. Your vote is your right. Your vote can shape the future of this country. But what happens when your vote doesn't count? What happens when your name suddenly disappears from the voter list, when your vote can be excluded, altered, or manipulated?”