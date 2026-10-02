T.O.P and Nana dating: Ex-BIGBANG star and The Scandal actor confirm 5-month romance after being spotted on low-key dates

According to reports, there was no romance between them when they first met. They remained professional during the shoot and also when they met again in April for promotional content. Things reportedly changed as they started speaking more often, eventually becoming a relationship around June.

The two first met in January after Nana was personally invited by T.O.P to appear as the female lead in the music video for Studio54. The song is the title track of his first solo studio album, Another Dimension, which was released in April. T.O.P and Nana are seen dancing together in the video.

She also admitted, “I'm also a bit embarrassed,” before sharing a positive message about her relationship with T.O.P. Nana said, “We will meet nicely and healthily!”

Nana spoke to fans on Bubble on October 2 after reports about her relationship with T.O.P surfaced. She appeared to acknowledge that fans may have been surprised by the news, writing, “You must have been very surprised.”

"The two first met through the filming of his music video," T.O.P's agency, Top Spot Pictures, said in a statement. “They later grew closer and developed a romantic relationship around June.” Nana's agency, Sublime, also acknowledged the relationship in a separate statement.

Former member of the K-pop group BIGBANG T.O.P (Choi Seung Hyun) and actor Nana (Im Jin Ah) are dating, and both stars' agencies have confirmed their relationship. The couple reportedly met while working on T.O.P's music video earlier this year and began dating around June.

Dispatch, which first reported the news, released photos of T.O.P and Nana spending time together around Achiul Village in Guri, close to Nana's residence. They were reportedly seen taking taxis, visiting convenience stores and going on casual dates. T.O.P was seen wearing a hat, while Nana wore a mask.

A source close to the pair said they have been able to relate to each other because of their similar experiences in the entertainment industry. “They've been through similar stages, from their debuts and artistic careers to rumors and heartbreak. They understand each other very well. Both are working hard in both their relationship and their careers.”

T.O.P's career T.O.P, 38, made his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 and later established himself as an actor as well. His activities were suspended in 2017 after he was caught smoking marijuana. He returned to the screen in December 2024 as part of the cast of Netflix's Squid Game Season 2.

He has also been focusing on music again this year. His album Another Dimension was released in April, with T.O.P producing all 11 tracks. He is currently also touring Asia with T.O.P Pre-Studio 2026, his first solo tour in 20 years. The tour includes Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Kaohsiung.