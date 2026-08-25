The Scandal teaser: Son Ye Jin sets a dangerous love game in motion with Ji Chang Wook and Nana in Joseon era
Directed by Jung Ji Woo, the period k-drama reimagines Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’s 1782 novel Dangerous Liaisons, against the backdrop of Joseon.
Netflix is taking the infamous story of Dangerous Liaisons to Joseon with the upcoming k-drama, The Scandal, starring Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook and Nana (Im Jin Ah). Directed by Jung Ji Woo, the period drama reimagines Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’s 1782 novel Dangerous Liaisons, against the backdrop of Joseon, where love, desire and reputation collide. At the centre of the story is a dangerous game of seduction that could have far-reaching consequences for everyone involved.
A dangerous game of seduction
Netflix dropped the first teaser for The Scandal on August 25, giving viewers a first look at the tangled relationships driving the Joseon-era drama. At the centre of the story is Lady Cho (Son Ye Jin), a sharp and fearless noblewoman who has no intention of living by the rules society has set for her. She pulls Jo Won (Ji Chang Wook), a charming Joseon playboy who has little faith in love but enjoys the excitement of romance, into one of her latest and most dangerous games.
Lady Cho challenges Jo Won to seduce Hui Yeon (Nana), a virtuous widow who has promised to remain loyal to her late husband. Slowly, Jo Won gets closer to Hui Yeon. Despite trying to keep her distance, she slowly finds herself drawn to him and begins questioning the feelings she has tried so hard to suppress.
The teaser sets up the complicated dynamic between the three characters, with Lady Cho confidently proposing the challenge, Jo Won appearing more than ready to take it on, and Hui Yeon caught between her resolve and the emotions she can no longer ignore.
The novel behind The Scandal
The Scandal takes inspiration from Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’s 1782 French novel Dangerous Liaisons, a story that has remained famous for its dark take on love, desire and manipulation. Set among the French aristocracy, the novel follows the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, two former lovers who treat seduction like a game and use other people to settle scores and entertain themselves.
A game of control soon becomes much more complicated. The people they target are not simply pawns, and their emotions and choices begin to disrupt the carefully planned schemes of the two aristocrats. As the consequences grow, the game takes a far more serious turn than either of them expected.
One of the most distinctive things about Dangerous Liaisons is that the entire story unfolds through letters exchanged between the characters. This gives readers an intimate look at their secrets, relationships and hidden intentions. Its bold portrayal of desire and manipulation made the novel controversial when it was first published, and it has since become one of the best-known stories about seduction and betrayal in European literature.
This isn’t the first time Dangerous Liaisons has found a Korean setting. The story was previously adapted into the 2003 film Untold Scandal, directed by E J Yong and starring Bae Yong Joon and Jeon Do Yeon. The film went on to become both a critical and commercial success in South Korea.
Where and when to watch
This marks Son Ye Jin’s first streaming project, as the actor makes her OTT debut with The Scandal. The series will premiere globally on Netflix on September 18, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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