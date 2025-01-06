Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin donate 300 million won to hospitals, talk about their 'guilt'

Actor and couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, best known for Crash Landing on You, began their New Year with a beautiful gesture. As per Soompi, the duo donated a total of 300 million won (approximately $203,934 or ₹1.75 crore) for medical causes. (Also Read | Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin of Crash Landing on You-fame put up their $5.13 million house up for sale; know all about it) Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin got married in 2022.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin begin 2025 with donations

Hyun Bin and Ye-jin donated 150 million won (approximately $101,969/ ₹87.5 lakh) each to the paediatrics and obstetrics-gynaecology departments at Asan and Samsung Medical Centers. The couple said, “We feel deeply grateful to be able to help others and want to share a bit of our hearts.”

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin talk about their 'guilt'

They added, “Every time I see my child growing up healthy, I can’t help but feel an inexplicable sense of guilt when thinking about children who are not as fortunate. I hope sick children can return to their bright, happy selves and grow healthy, shining in the world.”

The donation to the Asan Medical Center will help treat needy patients. The funds donated to the Samsung Medical Center will support its paediatrics and obstetrics-gynaecology departments.

About Hyun Bin and Ye-jin

Hyun Bin and Ye-jin dated for a few years before marrying in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022. Their family and close friends attended the wedding. Actors such as Hwang Jung-min, Ha Ji-won, Gong Yoo, and Han Jae-Seok were present at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin Gu, Seoul, where the couple exchanged vows.

Ye-jin and Hyun Bin confirmed her pregnancy after she shared a long note on Instagram in 2023. In September the same year, her agency confirmed that the child was a boy. They welcomed their first child last year in November. Apart from Crash Landing On You, Ye-jin and Hyun Bin starred together in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation.