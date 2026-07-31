Ramanand Sagar's grandson hopes audience accepts Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan set a benchmark for television, and every new adaptation of the epic is inevitably compared with the iconic series. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has now become a major talking point following the release of its trailer, with audiences across social media sharing their reactions. Amid the discussion, Ramanand Sagar's grandson, Shiv Sagar, has praised the trailer and expressed hope that audiences will embrace Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama. Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar says he liked Ramayana trailer.

Shiv Sagar hails Ramayana trailer In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Shiv shared his honest reaction to Ramayana's trailer and said, "I quite liked it, to be honest. In the earlier promotional asset, I felt that the quality of the graphics did not match the scale of the budget. However, after watching the trailer and seeing the ensemble cast, I am impressed. I thought Yash looked brilliant as Ravana. Sai Pallavi, too, suits the character of Sita, especially in the way she speaks and articulates herself. Overall, I think it looks very grand."

Shiv said that he believed the film had been made with an international audience in mind. He hoped it would help open up the global market to Indian mythology, culture and fantasy. He added that if the film succeeds in achieving this, it would be a significant achievement and benefit Indian cinema as a whole.

He added, “Even the way Pushpak Viman has been conceived is praiseworthy. I also liked Surpanakha’s (Rakul Preet Singh) entry on the tiger chariot. I only hope that Ranbir Kapoor is accepted as Rama, and I wish him luck. After Animal (2023), people may have formed a certain image of him. At the same time, with the ensemble cast and the grand visual experience, the film might go down well with the audience."

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is one of the most iconic television shows in Indian history. Premiering in 1987, the series starred Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the show became a cultural phenomenon, with millions of viewers tuning in every week. Even decades after its original run, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan continues to be regarded as a benchmark for adaptations of the epic.

About Ramayana The trailer for the film was released worldwide on July 30, giving audiences a glimpse into its grand scale, VFX and the actors portraying Lord Rama, Lakshmana, Ravana, Sita and other key characters.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, the film will be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali 2026.