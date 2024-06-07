Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin of Crash Landing on You-fame put up their $5.13 million house up for sale; know all about it

South Korean actor couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin have reportedly put their newlywed home on the market. According to Koreaboo, the 2600 sq. ft. penthouse unit at Walkerhill Podoville in the exclusive Achiul Village, Guri, was purchased for $3.52 million in 2020, and its value is now $5.13 million. (Also Read: Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin reacts as Hyun Bin turns photographer: ‘Asked my husband to make me look longer but…’) Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin acted together in the K-drama Crash Landing on You.

Details of the house

According to the website, the penthouse unit's price has risen about $1.61 million in four years since Hyun purchased it. Hyun is also reportedly seeking the help of real estate agents to sell the house that the couple has stayed in for two years.

The exclusive building has four floors and houses only seven residences. Inspired by the later Dutch artist Mondrian’s painting Composition, it is one-of-a-kind. What’s more, the first floor even offers free wine to the residents, apart from an interior renovation every two years. The top floor has a garden terrace that can only be reached through a secret staircase.

A mockup of the building Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin reside at.(Pic credit: @OHVELY87/Twitter)

Tatler Asia wrote in 2022 that the penthouse boasts of an elegant mix of marble and concrete. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight, a view of Seoul skyline, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet are a few of the amenities that makes the property so coveted.

Actors Han So-Hee, Oh Yeon-seo and singer Park Jin-young also reportedly own a units in the same building, making them neighbours.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin

Hyun and Son acted together in the K-drama series Crash Landing on You, a massive hit on Netflix. The couple also worked together in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation. After dating for a few years, they got married on March 31, 2022. The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child with a long note on Instagram, before welcoming a baby boy in November of the same year.