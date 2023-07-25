Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin compares son Alkong's hand with her pet's paw, fans can't get over how cute it is

Actor Son Ye-jin, best known for featuring in Crash Landing on You, has shared a cute picture of her son Alkong. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ye-jin posted a picture collage featuring Alkong's hand and the paw of her pet. Though she didn't caption the post, she added speak-no-evil monkey, hear-no-evil monkey and see-no-evil monkey emojis. (Also Read | Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin on becoming dad, marriage with Son Ye Jin) Son Ye-jin shared a post on Instagram.

Fans react to Ye-jin's post

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Yejin son’s hand." A comment read, "Thank you for sharing with us! You make our hearts flutter." "Wow! So cute. Thank you for showing me the picture," said a fan. "So cute his little hand," commented a fan. "Kitty teaching Alkongie: 'Keep your paws just like mine'," wrote an Instagram user.

A person said, "Cutie little hand captured by mommy @yejinhand." "First the baby's feet, then the baby's hand, later the face, ok?" asked another fan. Another comment read, "Cute, he will become like the beauty and eyes of his mother and father, waiting excitedly for how beautiful he is." "OMGGG!!! CUTEST. Awww this is so…..cute," said another person. Another social media user said, "It’s giving cutest baby just by the look of his hand."

Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcomed Alkong in 2022

Ye-jin and her husband-actor Hyun Bin welcomed their first child last year in November. In a statement shared with the entertainment website Koreaboo, her agency MSteam Entertainment said the mother and the baby were doing well. "Son Ye-jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy," the agency said in the statement.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin confirmed their pregnancy after she shared a long note on Instagram. In September last year, her agency confirmed that the child was a boy. In May 2022, the first reports of the pregnancy emerged in Korean media. However, her agency denied the reports.

Ye-jin's note on her pregnancy

But days later, she confirmed that she was indeed pregnant. In a long note on Instagram, she wrote, “Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy.”

About the couple

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022, before dating for a few years. Apart from Crash Landing On You, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin starred together in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation.

