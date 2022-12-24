Did Son Ye Jin reveal the name of her baby boy with Hyun Bin? See first pic

Actor Son Ye Jin finally treated fans to the first glimpse of her newborn son. She tied the knot with her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin earlier this year and welcomed a baby boy. In her latest Instagram post, she revealed she opted for a natural delivery and thanked everyone for the love and support. The actor also shared that they named their baby boy, Alkong. (Also read: Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin welcome first child)

She posted a monochrome photo featuring the tiny feet of her little boy. He was seemingly resting on the hands of dad Hyun Bin. The couple has not yet revealed the face of the child.

In a long note, Son Ye Jin wrote to fans on her personal Instagram account, as per Koreaboo's translation, “Merry Christmas! I hope everyone is doing well. It’s already the end of 2022. Thanks to your support, I’ve been great. This year has been even more special to me… As you know, my husband and I welcomed the birth of our precious son… And I learned that it takes a lot of love, care, and help to bring a life into this world. I wanted to show appreciation for those who’ve helped me.”

“I was worried about my baby because he came a bit earlier than I expected. But that allowed me to think about natural birth. And thankfully, I was able to deliver without a c-section. Thank you, director Shin Mi Young at Samsungsoo OBGYN who took care of Alkong with so much affection. Thank you, professor Oh Soo Young at Samsung Seoul Medical Center who encouraged me when I was torn between natural birth and c-section. And thanks to all the medical staff who brought Alkong to me! Thank you, DeRAMA Postpartum Care Center, for all the prenatal massages and for the postpartum care. Thanks for taking great care of me even when I was exhausted from looking after an infant,” she continued.

The actor further said she has a lot of people to thank. Reflecting upon her thoughts on motherhood, she added, “ I feel like I’m finally becoming an adult, now that I have a child of my own… Looking at how precious Alkong is, it reminds me of how we’re also precious children to our own parents. All babies are blessings. They light up this world…Now that I’ve met someone I love more than I love myself, I feel completely hopeless but, at the same time, I feel stronger than ever like I can do anything and everything.”

“Amid a storm of all kinds of feelings and thoughts, I decided that I should live in gratitude. It’s a given, but it’s so easy to forget. And thank you, fans, for keeping me in your prayers. I was able to unite with my baby boy with your help. Thank you all so much."

She also had a special mention for her husband, Hyun Bin, who recently made his first public appearance after becoming a dad. The actor said about him, "And to (my husband), doing all of this with me falling in love with Alkong more and more each day, I give thanks. I hope everyone has an unforgettable Christmas this year. All of you were incredible throughout 2022. I’ll try my best to stay healthy. You try your best to be happy!”

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, both 40, are among the most popular South Korean stars who became a global sensation following the popularity of their cross-border romance drama Crash Landing On You. The couple got married in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022, after dating for quite sometime.

