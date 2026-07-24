Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray in London nightclub case; major assault charges dropped
Chris Brown pleaded guilty to affray after a 2023 nightclub confrontation in London.
American singer and actor Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray in connection with a 2023 confrontation at a London nightclub, after prosecutors dropped more serious assault charges that had been set to go to trial.
Brown appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday and admitted to the lesser offence linked to an incident involving music producer Abraham Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, according to The Guardian. He is due to be sentenced in October.
Brown and his co-defendant, vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, had previously denied charges including causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon: a bottle. However, those charges were dropped after both men pleaded guilty to affray.
What happened at the London nightclub?
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) alleged that Brown carried out an "unprovoked attack" on Diaw at the private members’ club on February 19, 2023, after Brown had performed at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
Prosecutors said Brown struck Diaw twice on the head with a glass bottle before Akinlolu allegedly joined the confrontation by punching the victim. Diaw was also kicked while he was on the floor, the CPS said.
At an earlier hearing, the court was told that Brown pursued Diaw through the nightclub during the incident. Diaw later received treatment at St Mary’s Hospital in London for injuries to his head and knee.
Claire Campbell, senior crown prosecutor at CPS London South, described the incident as a “vicious and unprovoked attack.”
“This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly, with the police and partners across the criminal justice system, to pursue cases like this and prove that no one is above the law,” Campbell said.
Chris Brown’s arrest and bail conditions
Brown was arrested more than two years after the alleged incident. Metropolitan Police officers detained him at around 2am on May 15, 2025, at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, where he had arrived for UK dates linked to his Breezy Bowl tour.
He was released from Forest Bank prison in Salford six days later after bail was granted. As part of his bail conditions, Brown was ordered to provide a £5 million security fee and was allowed to continue touring internationally as long as he surrendered his passport when entering each country.
After his release, Brown posted an Instagram Story referencing his tour with the message: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”
At Friday’s court hearing, Brown arrived wearing a tan suit, gold-rimmed sunglasses and a St Louis Cardinals baseball cap. He was accompanied by security guards, while a small group of supporters gathered outside the court.
The affray conviction adds to a series of legal controversies involving the singer. In 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community labor after pleading guilty to assaulting singer Rihanna. He is scheduled to receive his sentence in the London nightclub case in October.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More
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