‘They are so ugly’: Kangana Ranaut says some young Hindu women are ‘generation gutter’ in fresh IG rant
It comes days after she commented on the so-called Gen Z protest reels that went viral on social media after the NEET exam paper leak incident
Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred up controversy on social media. On Monday evening, the actor-turned-politician shared a message on her Instagram Story, criticising a certain trend of “westernised Indian women.” It comes days after she commented on the so-called Gen Z protest reels that went viral on social media after the NEET exam paper leak incident. Her latest message addressed primarily the young Hindu women who, according to her, are “demanding” more rights without taking responsibility for their actions.
What Kangana wrote
Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women. without earning that freedom.”
She went on to praise women who are financially and personally independent, saying, “women who are truly independent they make rebellious choices. Bold opinions. Unconventional career moves and they take accountability for their actions. They have to cos they are on their own. They don’t do this at the cost of their parents or families.”
She referred to some women as “generation gutter.” She wrote, “Here is a new generation of so called westernised Indian women. I call them generation gutter.”
Kangana further added, “Some of them have nothing to offer to the system they are not good at studies but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be home makers either but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their patents earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent.”
She ended the note with a “gentle reminder,” writing, "Independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independent without accountability you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.”
Earlier comments on Gen Z protests
This is not the first time in recent days that Kangana has spoken about young people. After videos from the NEET-related protests went viral, she said the clips made her feel she needed “some healing” and a “digital detox.” Those remarks also generated considerable discussion online. “You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well... there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox,” the actor had said.
What is Kangana upto?
Professionally, Kangana Ranaut’s latest venture has been the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata , directed by Manoj Tapadia, based on the true story of the nurses and staff at Cama Hospital who saved the lives of patients during the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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