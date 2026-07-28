‘They are so ugly’: Kangana Ranaut says some young Hindu women are ‘generation gutter’ in fresh IG rant

She went on to praise women who are financially and personally independent, saying, “women who are truly independent they make rebellious choices. Bold opinions. Unconventional career moves and they take accountability for their actions. They have to cos they are on their own. They don’t do this at the cost of their parents or families.”

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women. without earning that freedom.”

Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred up controversy on social media. On Monday evening, the actor-turned-politician shared a message on her Instagram Story, criticising a certain trend of “westernised Indian women.” It comes days after she commented on the so-called Gen Z protest reels that went viral on social media after the NEET exam paper leak incident. Her latest message addressed primarily the young Hindu women who, according to her, are “demanding” more rights without taking responsibility for their actions.

She referred to some women as “generation gutter.” She wrote, “Here is a new generation of so called westernised Indian women. I call them generation gutter.”

Kangana further added, “Some of them have nothing to offer to the system they are not good at studies but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be home makers either but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their patents earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent.”

She ended the note with a “gentle reminder,” writing, "Independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independent without accountability you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.”

Earlier comments on Gen Z protests This is not the first time in recent days that Kangana has spoken about young people. After videos from the NEET-related protests went viral, she said the clips made her feel she needed “some healing” and a “digital detox.” Those remarks also generated considerable discussion online. “You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well... there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox,” the actor had said.