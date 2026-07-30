Ramayana vs Adipurush: How Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film fixes the biggest mistakes of Prabhas' mythological epic

Ever since the release of the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana today, comparing it to Om Raut’s Adipurush has been inevitable. While the two movies may be based on the same epic, which is among the most respected mythological epics of India, everything else differs from then onwards. Right from how Lord Ram and Ravana have been projected to the visual effects, music and more, the trailers look entirely different. Ramayana trailer vs Adipurush: 5 major differences between Ranbir Kapoor's epic and Prabhas' film. Adipurush, when it premiered in 2023, received major backlash because of its visual effects and the way its characters were designed. Ramayana, on the other hand, has seemed to consider these aspects very well. When the character of Lord Rama was introduced in April 2026 with a teaser trailer, it too suffered the same problem and there were questions raised about whether Ranbir will be able to portray this role well. Although the trailer, which launched during Brahma Muhurta at 4:15 received some criticism, it has still felt like a more emotionally grounded and respectful retelling. Here's how both these versions compare with each other. Lord Ram: A warrior in one film, an ideal king in the other

Prabhas in Adipurush and Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.

The most distinctive feature in terms of these trailers is the presentation of Lord Rama. While in Adipurush, Prabhas (Raghava) is portrayed as a warrior, marching ahead with his army into the war. The trailer is quite dynamic and full of loud battle cries and strong dialogues. This character is motivated by his anger towards evil as he motivates his army to “crush the chest of ego” and raise the flag of victory. On the contrary, Ramayana provides an introduction to Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), who is rather emotional and gentle character even when he is in exile and headed for war. His words, “If my life must be the price for prosperity… I would give it gladly,” and “As a son, it is my duty to honour my father's word,” make it clear that he is a compassionate, sacrificing and righteous leader. Moreover, it seems that the film presents the traditional image of Maryada Purushottam, but not an action hero. The title means supreme person who is following his morality and behaves accordingly to the code of honour. Ravana: Fantasy villain vs legendary ruler

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush and Yash in Ramayana.

The two trailers also present completely different versions of Ravana. Saif Ali Khan (Lankesh) in Adipurush sparked debate soon after the trailer arrived. His buzzcut, dark blue eyes and fantasy-inspired styling reminded many viewers of a modern comic-book villain, someone you would see in Game of Thrones maybe or Vikings, rather than the legendary king of Lanka. The dark colour palette, Gothic architecture and giant CGI bats further pushed the character away from familiar depictions from mythology. Yash (Ravana) in Ramayana goes in the opposite direction. The trailer gives him a royal appearance with elaborate golden armour, traditional styling and a commanding presence. Rama's dialogue, “If Ravana is the ruler of all three realms… then all three worlds shall witness his death,” adds weight to the character, making him look powerful, intelligent and dangerous without moving too far away from the epic's roots. Ramayana looks more grounded than Adipurush Visual effects were among the biggest talking points around Adipurush, with many viewers saying the film looked more like a video game than a historical epic. Much of the world felt overly dependent on CGI, making several sequences appear artificial. Ramayana's trailer creates a different impression. From Ayodhya and the Swayamvar arena to the forests and battlefields, the locations feel more detailed and lived-in. Instead of relying entirely on digital backgrounds, the film appears to combine large physical sets with visual effects. Even creatures like Jatayu look more realistic, while the large crowd scenes have greater depth and scale.

Music sets the mood in two different ways Music is another aspect wherein the two films differ from each other. Adipurush included songs composed by Ajay Atul, and much of the trailer relied on the chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” It made the soundtrack grand and was consistent with the scale of the movie itself. On the other hand, Ramayana has been blessed with the combined effort of Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, and the change is very clear right from the beginning. There is something majestic yet touching about the music in this trailer, which is done through orchestral arrangements, majestic strings, and strong percussion. In addition, the trailer even mentions the movie as “The greatest story of all mankind.” Final verdict Although it may still be too early to judge either of the films strictly based on their respective trailers, the difference between the two cannot be missed easily. Where Adipurush focused on turning the tale of Ramayana into an action fantasy film, it seems like the film Ramayana is attempting to bring out the essence of the legend. While it remains to be seen whether it succeeds in doing so, Ramayana’s trailer has already managed to win over the fans disappointed in Adipurush.