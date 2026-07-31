Salman Khan underwent hair treatment while having biryani, recalls Shailendra Singh: ‘Man injected blood into his scalp’

Filmmaker Shailendra Singh recently recalled a surprising incident from one of his meetings with Salman Khan at the actor's Galaxy Apartments home. In a chat with Cyrus Broacha, Shailendra revealed that he once watched Salman undergo an 'illegal' hair treatment while casually eating biryani and looking at himself in a mirror. Shailendra said the unusual moment gave him a glimpse into the lengths Salman was willing to go to maintain his image as a Bollywood star. Salman Khan got his scalp injected with blood as a part of hair treatment.

Salman Khan underwent a hair treatment Shailendra recalled, "I went to Salman for a meeting at his place in Galaxy Apartments. In those days, we used to have Monday night parties. He was sitting at the dining table, eating, and looking at himself in the mirror. He likes to eat while looking in the mirror. There’s a small table in the kitchen with a mirror in front, so you’re sitting next to him, but you’re actually talking through the mirror."

He then recalled Salman's reaction and said, "He’s sitting there eating biryani, you know Salman, he enjoys his food, especially after a few drinks. Suddenly, this strange-looking guy walks in, puts on gloves, takes out a needle and starts injecting his scalp. I’m watching all of this in the mirror and thinking, ‘What the f* is going on here?' He (Salman) just said, ‘There’s a price to pay to be a star, bro.’ He kept eating while the treatment continued."

Shailendra admitted that he did not know at the time that the treatment was 'illegal' in India. He later discovered that Salman was undergoing Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy, commonly known as PRP therapy, which uses plasma derived from a person's own blood and is used in some hair-loss treatments. Shailendra revealed that the man was injecting blood into Salman's scalp and that the treatment had to be done four times a year.

Recently, Salman grabbed attention after flaunting his bald look. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo from his gym session, in which he could be seen flaunting his toned physique while also giving fans a glimpse of his bald look.

Salman Khan's upcoming movies Salman is set to star in Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming film Maatrubhoomi. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a leading role. Maatrubhoomi was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, but the makers later renamed the film to broaden its narrative scope beyond a single military clash and ease geopolitical tensions with China. Reports have also suggested that certain portions of the film are being reshot. The release date has not yet been announced.

Salman also has SVC63 in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and backed by Dil Raju. It is slated for an Eid 2027 release and is currently in production.