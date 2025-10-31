Amitabh Bachchan not in Battle of Galwan, clarifies director Apoorva Lakhia

Days after sharing that actor Amitabh Bachchan visited the sets of Battle of Galwan in Mumbai's Film City, director Apoorva Lakhia has clarified that he is not a part of the film. Apoorva had posted photos of the visit on Stories on Wednesday, writing, "Guess what he is telling me? #legendonsetstoday (sic)." Amitabh Bachchan and Apoorva Lakhia recently met on a set at a studio in Mumbai.

The photos sparked much frenzy and discussion about a possible cameo, if not a full-fledged role, in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer.

However, when we asked him if Senior Bachchan is involved, the director told us, "No. He was shooting for a commercial in the opposite studio, so I went to meet him and said hello." The two have earlier collaborated on projects like Ek Ajnabee (2005) and Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost (2003).

Meanwhile, we have learnt that actor Chitrangada Singh will also be a part of Battle of Galwan's second schedule in Mumbai. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indo-Chinese troops will see Salman as an Army officer.