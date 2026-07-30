Mamta Kulkarni reacts to Mahira Sharma's Ranaji 2.0, says the original is 'etched in people's minds'

More than three decades after Karan Arjun gave Bollywood the iconic Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna, the song has returned in a new avatar. Titled Ranaji 2.0, the recreated version stars Mahira Sharma and is choreographed by Remo D'Souza. Mamta Kulkarni reveals why she won't recreate Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna today despite comeback plans. (Instagram)

While the remake has introduced the track to a new generation, the original, sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun and picturised on Mamta Kulkarni, continues to enjoy cult status. Reacting to the remake, Mamta shared that although she appreciated Mahira's performance, the original remains unforgettable. (Also read: Mamta Kulkarni shares excitement about TV debut with Laughter Chefs 3 in 23 years: ‘Jeevan bohot gambhir hogaya’ )

Mamta Kulkarni on Mahira Sharma's Ranaji 2.0 Speaking to Variety India, she said, "She has done a good job. The point is that you're watching a song that was originally in ghagra choli and Indian dance moves, now made in a western format and in a western outfit. So, it stands out. But the earlier song is etched in people's minds, so it immediately comes to your mind."

Mamta also reflected on filming the original number, recalling that choreographer Chinni Prakash had planned two to three days of rehearsals, but she picked up the steps on the very first day. However, she was surprised when the choreography was changed on the day of the shoot.

"I asked him why he had changed the steps. I wondered what the point of the rehearsals was, but Chinni Prakash masterji was very good, and we wrapped up the song on time," she recalled.