Ramayana strikes a massive ₹75 crore music deal with T-Series for both films ahead of trailer launch on July 30

Even before its first chapter is out in theatres, Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana has already created a massive business deal. The awaited mythological epic has acquired one of the highest music rights deals in Indian cinema as T-Series has bought the audio rights for both the parts of the film. This has happened just a few days before the world premiere of the trailer will be out on July 30. T-Series bets big on Ramayana with ₹75 crore music rights deal for both films.

All about the music rights According to industry sources, it was a competitive deal with the top labels vying to sign the soundtrack. However, post several rounds of talks, T-series acquired the audio rights with an advance of ₹75 crore. The sources also revealed that it was a refundable advance, which made it quite an unusual deal despite its hefty sum.

A close associate at T-Series confirmed, “T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film’s soundtrack.”

The associate further revealed, “As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of ₹75 crore for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana.”

The deal is one of the biggest music rights deals by any Indian music company. Oscar winning composers A.R.Rahman and Hans Zimmer are working together on an Indian feature film for the first time.