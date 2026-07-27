‘Pookie girl dads’ Ranbir Kapoor, Yash channel their inner child in a colouring session at Ramayana promotions

In the clip, as Nitesh spoke about Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash appeared completely engrossed in colouring their illustrations with childlike enthusiasm. While Yash carefully filled in a sketch of Ravana, Ranbir focused on colouring an artwork of Lord Rama. Unfazed by the ongoing conversation, the two remained immersed in their drawings, making for an unexpectedly wholesome moment that quickly won hearts online.

One of the most anticipated films of the year is Nitesh Tiwari 's Ramayana . The team recently attended San Diego Comic-Con, where they kicked off the film's promotional campaign with a panel discussion, followed by a series of interviews. During a conversation with Review Nation, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash took part in a colouring challenge. A clip from the interview has since surfaced online, with fans unable to get enough of the "pookie girl dads".

Sharing the video, one fan wrote, "Meet pookie girl daddies. How are they both so invested in drawing?" Another commented, "Rama and Ravana doing this in another universe." A third wrote, "They are like cute kids." Another fan said, "Arya and Raha are very lucky." One comment read, "This is so cute." Another user added, "It's so cute knowing that both have daughters and they must have probably done this with them too." Another fan commented, "Omg this is soooo adorable!!!! Everyone's inner child comes out when given a bunch of colours. Lol. It's so cute! I loved watching this."

About Ramayana Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor, among others, also play key roles. It is one of the most ambitious and expensive films in Indian cinema, mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. The first part is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's trailer, which was initially scheduled to be released on Friday. However, producer Namit Malhotra announced that its launch had been postponed indefinitely. He wrote on social media, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date."

Talking about the film in another interview, Nitesh said, "Ramayana is a linear story, and where we leave off in Part One is something you can call a cliffhanger. It is something that will make people want to watch Part Two the moment they leave the theatre. It's a story that deserves two parts. It cannot be told in one part, and we decided that this would probably be the best juncture to leave it on in Part One, leaving the rest for Part Two."