Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan's spoilers spark theatre brawl during screening; viral video shocks internet

A visit to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie ended up being utter chaos when spoilers caused a brawl within the theatre. The viral video on social media has once again brought up the debate of theatre manners, where most people believe that spoilers of a movie are a real spoiler to everyone else’s enjoyment. The Tom Holland film, released on July 30 and 31 worldwide, has seen massive interest around the world. Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers trigger theater brawl as furious fans clash during screening.

A spoiler-filled screening turns ugly In a recent viral video on X (formerly Twitter), it is alleged that there were four people who went to see a Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but they sat next to a guy who had previously watched the movie. It was alleged that he was watching it for the second time with a female companion. But what they did not expect was that instead of silently enjoying the movie, the man started giving out important spoilers from the start of the movie.

As the movie progressed, he continued doing so until the four people couldn’t take it anymore and started arguing with him about his spoilers. Soon enough, what started off as an argument led to a fight, with the two sides beating each other up while shocked moviegoers just stood there and watched. Now there are videos of the brawl viral on the internet, with the theatre being in complete chaos.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the origin of the video or the claims regarding the cause of the brawl.