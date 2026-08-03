Pranit More fights back tears during first live show after ₹370 biryani row: ‘Log mujhe accept karenge?’

Comedian Pranit More faced a difficult time after receiving severe backlash in June 2026 over the viral ₹370 biryani controversy, which stemmed from an audience member's inappropriate remarks about his dating experience during one of More's crowd-work sets. The comedian performed his first live show after the controversy, and a leaked clip from the performance has now gone viral. The video shows Pranit fighting tears on stage. Pranit More faced backlash after ₹370 biryani row.

'Will people accept me?' It is reported that the clip is from Pranit's show in Georgia, which took place on June 14, 2026, just days after the controversy erupted. In the video, Pranit expressed doubt about whether the audience would accept him after the backlash. He also thanked those who continued to support him despite the controversy.

He said, "Jab main stage pe aaya to mujhe laga ki kya ye log mujhe accept karenge. Mujhe bohot hi accha laga ki tum log bohot supportive the jo bhi cheezein huin uske baad bhi (When I came on stage, I wondered if these people would accept me. I felt really good that you all were so supportive, even after everything that happened). So, thanks a lot."

"Itni saari cheezein ho gayin. Dekho maine standup chalu hi isliye nahi kiya tha ki paise aayenge ya famous hone ke liye. Main jo job karta tha uske baad main standup me aaya kyunki isse mujhe khushi milti hai. Aur humesha point ye tha ki baaki logo ko bhi khushi mile. Aur ye jab nahi hota to thoda bura to lagta hai (So many things happened. Look, I didn't start doing stand-up for money or to become famous. After the job I used to do, I got into stand-up because it brought me joy. And the point was always to bring joy to other people as well. So when that doesn't happen, it does hurt a bit)," More added.