Pranit More avoids questions, wears mask as he appears before National Commission for Women over ₹370 biryani row

According to a new video from the news agency PTI, shared on its official X account, Pranit and Himanshu Jangra appeared before the NCW in connection with the ₹370 biryani remark controversy. Pranit wore a mask as he made his way towards the NCW office. Several media representatives tried to question him and ask for his comments, but the comedian did not say a word. He walked ahead and went inside the premises.

Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’. The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the comment that was made.

Comedian Pranit More sparked controversy earlier this month after an audience member named Himanshu Jangra made insensitive comments about women on his show. The 23-year-old man said he went on a date with a woman, paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He later apologised and deleted his social media accounts.

The commission had scheduled a hearing in the case on June 22 at 4 PM. In a press note, the women’s council expressed serious concern about the jokes being made, which trivialised the conduct and presented it as entertainment. PTI reported as per sources that the NCW rejected their apology. During the proceedings, chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed profound anguish and concern over such demeaning content being promoted and normalised in the name of comedy.

She firmly reiterated that while the commission supports creative freedom, freedom of speech does not extend to normalising the violation of women's bodily autonomy or converting heinous crimes such as rape and murder into material for entertainment.

Comedian Madhur Virli also appeared separately over alleged derogatory remarks against women made during a stand-up performance. He also wore a face mask and walked out of the premises without offering any comment on the matter.

The controversy surrounding Pranit More In a video posted by Pranit showing him doing crowdwork during a show, Himanshu said he went on a date with a woman and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. Pranit, who laughed in the moment and uploaded the video on social media, later apologised.

“I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on,” read a portion of Pranit’s statement.