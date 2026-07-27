Panchang Today, July 27, 2026: Shukla Trayodashi under Mula Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 27, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 27, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours clear intentions, honest communication and steady progress. With Somvar, Shukla Trayodashi and Mula Nakshatra influencing the day, practical matters are likely to move forward best through patience, thoughtful decisions and a balanced approach rather than haste or unnecessary conflict.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:39 am
|Sunset
|7:15 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|7:21 am to 9:03 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:16 am to 4:58 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal. The rest of the day supports steady progress through careful preparation and thoughtful action.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with steadiness, emotional balance and thoughtful action. Combined with Shukla Trayodashi, the day favours completing pending work, refining existing plans and bringing important matters closer to completion rather than beginning something entirely new.
With the Moon in Sagittarius, the focus shifts towards broader goals, learning and long-term direction. Mula Nakshatra encourages looking beneath the surface, clearing confusion and strengthening weak foundations before moving ahead.
As the day progresses towards Purva Ashadha, confidence and self-expression become stronger, making it important to balance conviction with patience and careful listening.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports organising priorities, completing pending work and preparing for future decisions. Shukla Trayodashi favours reviewing documents, following up on payments, completing paperwork and refining ongoing projects instead of rushing into new commitments.
The Moon in Sagittarius supports planning, learning, publishing, advisory work and discussions that benefit from a broader perspective. At the same time, Mula encourages checking facts, strengthening weak foundations and verifying important details before moving ahead. If you're leading a team or presenting an idea, explain the reasoning clearly rather than relying only on instructions. Breaking important decisions into manageable steps is likely to bring better results.
Relationships and communication
Communication is likely to be most effective when honesty is balanced with kindness. Somvar encourages a calm and considerate approach, while Mula helps address underlying issues that may have been left unresolved.
Whether with family, friends or colleagues, ask direct questions without sounding critical, and avoid trying to prove a point unnecessarily. The Moon in Sagittarius supports meaningful conversations about future plans, learning, travel or shared responsibilities. If discussions become too emotional or opinionated, gently steer them back towards practical solutions.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for thoughtful reflection and quiet self-review. Shukla Trayodashi encourages assessing what has been completed, what still needs attention and what no longer serves your goals, while Mula supports simplifying priorities and focusing on what truly matters.
Journalling, reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can help bring clarity. As the Moon in Sagittarius encourages reflection on values and long-term direction, end the day by identifying one practical change you can make rather than setting unrealistic expectations.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|July 27, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Trayodashi until 4:15 pm; then Shukla Chaturdashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Mula until 10:27 am; then Purva Ashadha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vaidhriti until 10:53 pm; then Vishkumbha until 11:32 pm, Tuesday
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Taitila until 4:15 pm; then Gara until 5:19 am, Tuesday; then Vanija until 6:19 pm, Tuesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Sagittarius
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:16 am
|4:58 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:37 am
|5:39 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:43 pm
|3:38 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:15 pm
|7:36 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:15 pm
|8:17 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:07 am, Tuesday
|12:48 am, Tuesday
|Ravi Yog
|10:29 am
|5:40 am, Tuesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:16 am to 4:58 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or meditation. If you're not awake during this period, use the first peaceful part of your morning for thoughtful preparation instead of rushing into the day.
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
A favourable time for important meetings, sending key communications, confirming decisions or beginning tasks that require calm focus and balanced judgment.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|7:21 am
|9:03 am
|Gulika Kaal
|2:09 pm
|3:51 pm
|Yamaganda
|10:45 am
|12:27 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:54 pm
|1:48 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:38 pm
|4:32 pm
|Varjyam
|9:11 pm
|10:58 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|10:29 am
|5:40 am, Tuesday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: 7:21 am to 9:03 am
If possible, avoid starting new projects or making major commitments during this period. Instead, use the time for routine correspondence, reviewing plans, preparing for meetings or continuing work already in progress.
Yamaganda: 10:45 am to 12:27 pm
This period is better suited for planning, reviewing documents and completing routine responsibilities than making important decisions or beginning new initiatives.
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|7:51 am to 9:29 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|7:21 am to 9:03 am
|Bengaluru
|7:39 am to 9:15 am
|Hyderabad
|7:31 am to 9:08 am
|Chennai
|7:28 am to 9:04 am
|Ahmedabad
|7:47 am to 9:27 am
|Pune
|7:48 am to 9:25 am
|Kolkata
|6:45 am to 8:24 am
|Jaipur
|7:29 am to 9:10 am
|Kochi
|7:48 am to 9:22 am
|Lucknow
|7:09 am to 8:50 am
|Indore
|7:35 am to 9:14 am
|Guwahati
|6:27 am to 8:08 am
|Chandigarh
|7:19 am to 9:02 am
|Surat
|7:49 am to 9:27 am
|Visakhapatnam
|7:11 am to 8:48 am
|Nagpur
|7:24 am to 9:02 am
|Coimbatore
|7:44 am to 9:19 am
|Varanasi
|7:03 am to 8:43 am
|Bhubaneswar
|6:58 am to 8:36 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful progress through honest communication, careful planning and practical action. Focus on strengthening existing plans, clearing unfinished tasks and moving forward with patience rather than haste. A calm, steady approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More