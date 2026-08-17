Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi film crushes Batwara 1947, earns ₹81 crore in opening weekend

The film had opened with ₹22 crore net. It then witnessed a major jump on Saturday, with collections rising by 53.4%. The increase came due to the Independence Day holiday, which brought a significant boost in footfalls across theatres. On Saturday, the film recorded a peak occupancy of around 55% across 10,496 shows.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 continued its strong run at the box office on Sunday, earning ₹26.25 crore net in India on its third day. The film registered the collection across 9,401 shows, maintaining a strong theatrical presence despite seeing a drop from its second-day numbers. Sunday’s collection was around 23% lower than the ₹33.75 crore net earned on Saturday. However, the decline did little to affect the film’s overall weekend performance.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has turned out to be a strong box office performer, with the film maintaining its momentum throughout the opening weekend. After opening on a promising note, the sequel witnessed a significant jump in collections on its second day, helped by the Independence Day 2026 holiday, before continuing to draw audiences on Sunday. The film’s performance is particularly noteworthy given the competition from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 , which arrived in theatres on the same day on August 14. Despite the clash, the sequel has emerged as the clear winner, with its three-day numbers giving it a comfortable lead.

What were the opening box office collections for Awarapan 2 on its release day?

What were the opening box office collections for Awarapan 2 on its release day?

With Sunday’s earnings added to its tally, Awarapan 2 has collected approximately ₹81.75 crore net in India in its opening weekend. More importantly, the sequel has managed to put together a strong three-day run despite facing competition from Batwara 1947 in theatres.

Awarapan 2 wins the box office clash Awarapan 2 also had to compete with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which arrived in cinemas on August 14. However, Emraan's film has clearly taken the lead in the clash.

By the end of Saturday, Awarapan 2 had reportedly opened a ₹46.49 crore lead over Batwara 1947 in worldwide gross collections. While Batwara 1947 also recorded growth on its second day, its India net collection stood at around ₹26.50 crore after three days, leaving it well behind Awarapan 2.

A major turnaround for Emraan Hashmi The success of Awarapan 2 holds added significance for Emraan, as the film marks his first clean success in nearly a decade. After a prolonged run of films that failed to make a major impact at the box office, the sequel has given the actor a much-needed commercial comeback.

The film’s reported budget of ₹45 crore also makes its early performance particularly significant. Awarapan 2 is now being counted among the eighth Bollywood successes of 2026, alongside films such as Border 2, The Kerala Story 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

About Awarapan 2 Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The ensemble cast includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. Interestingly, Awarapan had hit originally hit the theatres in 2007 and is set to re-release in theatres soon.

The HT review reads: “The first half of this Nitin Kakkar directorial is effective in keeping the viewer hooked, with the rehash of the popular Toh Phir Aao doing much of the heavy lifting on the nostalgia front. There are stretches, though, where the story begins to test your patience and feels repetitive. There’s a gunfight every 15-20 minutes, which means the characters barely have time to process one shootout before another one arrives.”