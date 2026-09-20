After calling Salman Khan ‘hypocritical idiot’, Sofia Hayat says he has not evolved like Amitabh Bachchan

Salman Khan had plenty to say about online trolling during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor spoke about the comments made about his weight and appearance, but also took the conversation further, calling out alleged paid trolling, film reviews and the pressure on celebrities to comment on every issue. Sofia Hayat called out Salman Khan for body-shaming her and said he is an hypocritical idiot. Salman Khan hosts the reality TV show Bigg Boss. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP) What Sofia said Now, she has doubled down on Salman in response to X users on her post. Sofia noted that a user pointed out that recent films of the actor did not fare well at the box office. She added, “Ok, he's done well in his career for mamy years, he hasn't evolved like Amitabh Bachchan.”

Earlier she had criticised him. Sofia, who appeared on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, shared her reaction on X (formerly Twitter) after Salman removed his shirt during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She reshared a clip of the moment and questioned his stance on trolling and appearance. "SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauahar (Khan) her body was good. Argh," she wrote. Salman takes off his shirt on Bigg Boss 20

Deep Dive What did Sofia Hayat say about Salman Khan's comments on body-shaming? Why does Salman Khan believe celebrities shouldn't be pressured to comment on politics? How did Salman Khan respond to online trolling during Bigg Boss 20?

Salman removed his hat and shirt on stage and asked those who have been trolling him over his weight and appearance to look at him now. "Bhai mota hogaya hai, bhai ko troll karo… Karlo troll, yeh lo. Karlo troll. Aao, troll karna hai na? Troll karna pasand hai? Yeh dekho, close-up karlo (Salman has put on weight; go ahead and troll him... Go on, troll away—here you go. Troll him. Come on, you want to troll, right? You enjoy trolling? Look at this, get a close-up)," he declared. He also spoke about celebrities being asked to comment on political issues, saying that actors may choose not to get involved or may simply lack sufficient information about a particular matter. Salman questioned why journalists should expect celebrities to give an opinion just because they are being asked.