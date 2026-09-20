‘Epitome of badtameezi’: Salman Khan schools Aasif Khan for calling Bigg Boss 20 biased and unfair, showing aggression

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan took strict note of Aasif's behaviour, aggression, and complaints. He said Aasif was the ‘epitome of badtameezi (impoliteness)’ and added, “Are you the same at home? Who is there at home? I can guarantee that you will never show this side in front of your mother and sisters. Will they not see this show then? And you have this aggression, where you charge at people. Look at yourself first, so that you don't fall. Because I don't see any skill to impress the person in front of you. This is not even allowed here, and what is this that Bigg Boss is biased?”

In the last week inside Bigg Boss 20 , contestant Aasif Khan made several remarks alleging that the reality show is being biased and unfair after he and other housemates were directly nominated for breaking rules regarding discussing nominations. He also feuded with Qazi and lost his temper during the task. (Also read: Angry Salman Khan removes shirt during Bigg Boss 20, shuts down trolls commenting on his age: ‘Pehle apne aap ko dekho’ )

(Whenever you make a mistake, all four of you say that Bigg Boss is biased. Who was discussing the nominations? This rule was always there, not just here but on Big Brother too. First, you make a mistake, and then you try to hide it when Bigg Boss shows the clip. What is wrong with accepting the mistake? That too, when you know you're wrong, and still challenge it. Is everyone so foolish over here? It's bulls**t to say others also must have done it, but it isn't being shown. The show is on 24/7, except for the abusive words; it's always on. Bigg Boss treats everyone equally. If this show becomes a success, it's to your benefit.)

Aasif was in tears after Salman's scolding and wondered why he was the only one being called impolite when others were there too. He then said that he wants to leave the show.