Vijay Sethupathi confirms Maharaja 2, wants to work in Maharaja's Hollywood remake with Matthew McConaughey
The producers of Maharaja have sold the rights for a Hollywood remake which is rumoured to star Matthew McConaughey. Here's how Vijay Sethupathi feels about it.
Nithilan Saminathan’s Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, made waves when it was released in 2024. Recently, it was announced that the film’s Hollywood remake rights have been sold, with Matthew McConaughey rumoured to be attached. While speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film Baththa, Sethupathi expressed interest in acting in the remake. He also confirmed a remake.
Vijay Sethupathi on Hollywood remake and Maharaja 2
At the event, the host asked Sethupathi about the Hollywood remake of Maharaja, mentioning that it’s rumoured to star McConaughey. He did not deny the casting rumour. Instead, he revealed that a sequel was also in the works and said, “Nithilan is an excellent director, his writing sense is so good. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2, which was so beautiful. Initially, some people did not believe in the Maharaja, but I always did. However, I didn’t expect this.”
He then spoke about the Hollywood remake and said, “I recently called the producer and asked, sir, I have heard that it is being remade in Hollywood. Are the rumours true? I told him I’d act in it for free. Just give me a role in the film, and I’ll go there. It gives me such a great surprise and a sense of happiness. I’ve always wanted to act there, so I’m happy my film is going there. All credit for this goes to Nithilan. I love you da.”
About Maharaja and its Hollywood remake
Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. It stars Sethupathi, Anurag, Sachana Namidass, Natty Subramaniam, Mamta Mohandas and others. The film tells the story of a father who files a complaint at the police station about a stolen dustbin named Lakshmi. It’s only later that the police realise that he’s approaching them over something far more serious.
Maharaja was released in June 2024 and grossed ₹199.20 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk. It gained further popularity after its Netflix release. Recently, the producers of Maharaja confirmed the Hollywood remake on their social media. “A HISTORIC MILESTONE! #Maharaja becomes the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio,” they wrote, making the news official.
One of the film’s producers, Sudhan Sundaram, told TOI that Maharaja’s ₹91 crore success in China prompted an agency to approach them for remake rights. He also mentioned that an A-list star is lined up for the remake, which will go on floors by next year. When asked about McConaughey, he told the publication, “Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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