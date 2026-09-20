‘My friend passed away’: Salman Khan talks about being trolled over his ‘baldness’, rumours of hair transplant
Salman Khan's close friend Kumod Raney died in June and the actor looked emotional at her funeral. He addressed trolling over his looks lately.
Actor Salman Khan has recently drawn attention for his appearance, with trolls commenting on his hair and fans worrying about his health. Even as the actor previously shut down rumours about his health, the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20 saw him address rumours of a hair transplant and talk about the death of his close friend, Kumod Raney. (Also Read: ‘Ghoom ke chamaat maro’: Salman Khan slams paparazzi for clicking from behind, asks actors to take a stand)
Salman Khan addresses his ‘baldness’
Salman seemed infuriated as he spoke about the trolling he has been facing. “Takla hogaya ha kyai (He has gone bald)…picture ka look hai. And the real reason is, a friend of mine passed away some two months ago. Transplant karaya bhai (Bhai got a transplant),” he said, adding, “It doesn’t make a difference to me, but so many get depressed over it.” The actor has Maatrubhumi lined up, as well as a yet-to-be-titled film with Vamshi Paidipally and Nayanthara.
Salman’s longtime family friend, entrepreneur Kumod Raney, died on June 9 this year. Salman and members of his family, including Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and Helen, attended her funeral and got emotional. She was married to Juggey Raney, a close friend of Salman’s.
Deep Dive
The actor also spoke about how he has the kind of personality that turns something bad to his advantage. He also pointed out that he’s the kind of person who will prove naysayers wrong and ensure that those who praise him have all the more reason to do so.
Says trolling shows upbringing
Salman, however, said, “But there are so many people about whom bad things which are not true are written, they go into depression. So many have died by suicide. Troll troll troll…kuch bhi yaar. (Whatever, man)”
He added, “And the language that they use. It shows their upbringing and who they are. No one should even bother with them. Sometimes I wonder if these are even our people. Are they even humans? It would be an understatement to call them parasites. And we need to wipe this out. If you don’t want to watch my films, then don’t.”
Salman also stuck up for Katrina Kaif in the episode. Without naming her, he spoke about how women gain weight during pregnancy. He also mentioned that she would get fit when she chose to return to films, and that she is currently focusing on spending time with her family. He also slammed photographers who tend to shoot female actors from behind, revealing that his niece had fallen prey to this as well. He warned such photographers and urged actors to fight back in such situations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.