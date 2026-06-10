Who was Kumod Raney, the family friend whose death has left Salman Khan heartbroken

On Tuesday, Salman Khan was seen fighting back tears as he attended the funeral of a close family friend Kumod Raney, accompanied by several members of the Khan family. The visuals, which have been widely shared online, left many concerned and prompted many to wonder about the loss that had moved the actor. As condolences continue to pour in, here's a look at the person whose death has left the Khan family mourning. Kumod Raney passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Who was Kumod Raney It has now been revealed that Kumod Raney, a close friend of Salman Khan and his family, passed away on Tuesday. Her funeral was held in Mumbai and was attended by Salman along with several members of the Khan family.

A look at social media posts suggests that Kumod was married to Juggey Raney, a longtime friend of Salman Khan. Over the years, she is believed to have shared a close bond with Salman and the Khan family, becoming a cherished part of their extended circle of friends.

Kumod was a Dubai-based entrepreneur and the founder of Reign Beauty Bar, a popular beauty and wellness venture in the city. She founded the Reign Beauty Bar in 2005.

According to a post shared on the brand’s Instagram account, with Reign, Kumod “attempted to create a high-standard beauty lounge that offers multiple services under one roof while not compromising quality”. Apart from beauty, she was passionate about interior designing, social media, and marketing.

While Kumod largely stayed away from the spotlight, glimpses from her Instagram account reflected the close bond she shared with the Khan family. From attending social gatherings with Salman Khan and celebrating birthdays with Salman Khan to spending time with Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, her posts captured several moments with the family over the years.