Trump hid in catering cart, secretly flew out of Turkiye on small plane amid Iran threat: Report

US President Donald Trump, who faced an alleged assassination threat during his trip to Turkey last month, secretly flew out on a smaller C-32A aircraft after ditching the Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8, which he had used to fly into the country. As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth watches at left, President Donald Trump gestures as he switches planes at US Air Force Base, RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk Eastern England, on his way back to Washington from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo) As reported last month, the alleged threat had prompted the US president to fly an older Boeing 747 aircraft instead of the Qatari-gifted jet last month. However, a new report by Washington Post has now said that Trump secretly swapped the plane again. Trump was ferried out of the older Air Force One aircraft in a catering container, the Post cited an anonymous US official as saying. The container carried Trump to a smaller C-32A aircraft, in which he flew to Britain. ALSO READ: Did Trump sleep in the Oval Office? Laura Loomer responds as Democrats call it a ‘national security crisis’

The media and some officials were made to believe that the US president was still on the bigger jet, the older Boeing 747. Journalists on the old plane out of Ankara were also asked to keep their window blinds down. Trump, who was in Ankara for a NATO summit, said at the time he would be taking the older Boeing 747 so that members of the US military at an airbase in Britain could tour the new plane. However, several US media outlets, including the New York Times, reported that a threat from Iranian proxy forces had prompted the switch. Video shows catering truck which carried Trump The Washington Post also shared a video of a catering truck being lowered from the older Boeing aircraft, minutes after Trump entered the plane. The catering vehicle can be seen approaching the smaller C-32A aircraft.